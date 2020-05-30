 Alabama football recruiting Shemar Turner
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 13:58:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Daily Nugget: An update on 2021 four-star DE Shemar Turner

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 four-star strongside defensive end Shemar Turner. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Don't miss: Bone's recruiting board

Alabama Recruiting Pipelines: Texas

Signee Brian Branch eager to join team

The prospect

Background

The only defensive lineman the Crimson Tide is expected to lose after the 2020 season is LaBryan Ray.

Even though it's not exactly a position of need, Alabama has consistently increased the attention given to Turner since offering him shortly after his junior season


Will Turner leave Texas?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}