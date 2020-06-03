The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 four-star athlete Jaylin Smith . Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

A few minutes of tape show just how explosive Smith can be on offense, but Alabama is recruiting the 2021 guy to play somewhere in the secondary. It seems like the Crimson Tide coaches don't know exactly where Smith fits at this point.

In a normal summer, getting Smith to attend a camp on campus would have helped with that, but for now he's being treated like a general defensive back. There's a couple of Alabama targets in that group this time around.

Kaine Williams is the Crimson Tide's only defensive back commit to date, but his versatility could make him ideally suited for more of a linebacker role if he adds some weight.