The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 three-star weakside defensive end Keanu Koht. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.

Alabama seems to be recruiting Koht a Jack linebacker. Two 2021 linebackers, Deontae Lawson and Ian Jackson, have already committed to the Crimson Tide.

On Thursday, Koht narrowed his list of schools to five finalists: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Oregon.