Jeremiah Williams , four-star linebacker from Ramsay High School in Birmingham, announced his final six schools on Friday afternoon. He spoke with BamaInsider prior to dropping the news on his finalists.

"My top schools are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma and LSU," Williams told BamaInsider. "I think all these school will best fit me. They can help take my game, on-and-off the field, to the next level."

Williams said the school which was the hardest to remove from his list of favorites was Tennessee.

The Rivals250 star wants to wait until signing day to reveal his college destination in order to enjoy the recruiting process and take all of his visits.

"It basically will come down to my official visits," he said when asked about the final determining factors in his decision. "The vibe I get from the college, the coaches and the players."

Williams recorded 70 tackles, 14 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble during his junior season.