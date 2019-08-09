News More News
Source: Alabama defensive lineman D.J. Dale suffers 'minor knee injury'

Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer

The injury that forced D.J. Dale to miss Alabama’s practice Thursday night is not thought to be major. According to a source close to Dale, the freshman defensive lineman suffered a minor knee injury that will likely keep him out roughly two weeks. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is expected to provide a full update on Dale's status following the team's first scrimmage Saturday.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman D.J. Dale was absent from practice Thursday. Photo | Alabama Athletics

Dale, who joined Alabama in December as an early enrollee, has made waves this offseason. The former three-star recruit broke into the first-team defense at nose guard this spring and tallied a sack during the A-Day game. He continued to make strides over the summer, dropping 15 pounds down to 6-foot-3, 308 pounds. Dale has been working with the first unit this fall prior to his injury.

Alabama is set to hold its seventh practice Friday at 2:30 p.m. before participating in its first scrimmage Saturday at 12:30 p.m. inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

{{ article.author_name }}