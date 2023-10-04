When he selected the Crimson Tide in July, Grimsley decided to commit to Alabama over programs like Florida (Whom continues to recruit him). Since his commitment, Grimsley has all but shut things down and attended the Texas vs. Alabama game.

As a Rivals250 prospect, Grimsley has seen his stock rise since the summer due to his ability to show flashes of being elite at both positions, with Corner having the most upside for the four-star prospect.

Florida athlete Jameer Grimsley is one of the hidden gems in this 2024 class. As one of the more versatile players in the class, standing around 6'3, 185 pounds, he can play both defense and offense. That said, Grimsley is expected to start his career at cornerback for the Crimson Tide.

With the Crimson Tide having six defensive backs in the class, it's clear that the Alabama staff wants to add some depth to the backend of the defense. With Alabama set to lose several defensive backs from this year's team, there must be people to step into those spots.

Right now, there are a few guys on the roster, like Caleb Downs and Teven, and recently, Terrion Arnold, who seems to be turning a corner. Grimsley will bring a unique look to the roster with his height and ball skills as a wideout. It's hard to say he will have an immediate impact as soon as he steps on campus, but he should get the opportunity to come in and compete, even if it's on special teams.



From the looks of it, Grimsley could be a project player with tremendous upside. The four-star commit has been locked into his season and is working on his game as a defensive back, with most of his snaps coming on the defensive side of the ball.

As things stand today, Grimsley may continue to see how his stock can rise throughout the season, but thus far, he's made a solid (firm) commitment to Alabama. According to sources close to the program, he has multiple people excited about getting on campus, but he still has to get there first.

Currently, Tampa Catholic is a surprising 2-3, but with the team's talent, we can expect the Crusaders to make a run in the second half of the season.

Overall, Grimsley is a player that we will continue to learn about this year and when he gets on campus, but for now, Crimson Tide nation should be excited about having him on board. Expect to see Grimsley back on campus soon.

More to come.