Four Alabama basketball players announce plans to return next season

Alabama basketball is solidifying its roster for the 2025-26 season. Four members of last year’s team confirmed plans Satruday that they will be in the fold for the Crimson Tide next season.

Tide center Aiden Sherrell announced he will be back for his sophomore season after a promising first campaign in Tuscaloosa. He appeared in 36 games and averaged 3.4 points and 2.8 rebounds. Sherrell showed flashes as a stretch five option throughout the season, including going 4 of 6 from deep in NCAA Tournament games against BYU and Duke. He joined the Tide as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2024.

The confirmed return of Sherrell sees Alabama retain a weapon to an already bolstered frontcourt in 2025. The Tide has also added Bucknell center Noah Williamson and Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen in the transfer portal. Williamson offers a center option similar to Sherrell, while Bol Bowen is a 6-foot-10 forward who shot 41.4% from 3 while also blocking 1.5 shots per game on the defensive end for the Seminoles.

The Tide will have two veteran guards available next season after both received redshirts. Senior Houston Mallette and fifth-year guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. both confirmed plans to return to Alabama.

Mallette made just six appearances last season after transferring from Pepperdine. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from 3 in his Final season with the Waves.

Wrightsell received a medical redshirt after rupturing his Achilles in Alabama’s loss to Oregon in the Player’s Era Tournament in November. He played just eight games with five starts and was on pace to be Alabama’s best 3-point shooter before the injury. Wrightsell appeared in 31 games with 12 starts, averaging 8.9 points per game and shooting 44.7% from deep on Alabama’s Final Four team in 2023-24.

The Tide is also retaining its top bench scorer from last season in sophomore guard Aden Holloway. The Auburn transfer played in all 37 games for Alabama and averaged 11.4 points on 46.5% shooting from the field, including 41.2% from 3.

With the latest announcements, Alabama has three players left from last season’s roster who still have decisions to make. Freshman guard Labaron Philon could potentially head for the 2025 NBA Draft. The deadline to declare for the draft is April 26, and the NCAA’s deadline to withdraw is May 28.

Reserve forwards Derrion Reid and Jarin Stevenson also have not yet announced any plans for next season. Ried dealt with injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign but still played in 24 games, averaging six points and 2.8 rebounds. Stevenson started 22 games for Alabama and averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 18.7 minutes in his sophomore season.

Alabama has lost two players to the transfer portal thus far — sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate and freshman Naas Cunningham. The transfer portal opened March 24 and the deadline to enter the portal is April 22.

As of April 5, Alabama has one available scholarship spot under the current NCAA rules, which allows for 13 scholarship players. A proposal to expand rosters to 15 is in the works, though it's unlikely Alabama will use all 15 spots.

Here’s a look at the Tide’s projected 2025-26 roster and eligibility tracker as of April 5, which includes Philon, Reid and Stevenson all returning:

1. Davion Hannah — 4 years

2. London Jemison — 4 years

3. Amari Allen — 4 years

4. Labaron Philon — 3 years

5. Aiden Sherrell — 3 years

6. Derrion Reid — 3 years

7. Aden Holloway — 2 years

8. Taylor Bol Bowen — 2 years

9. Jarin Stevenson — 2 years

10. Noah Williamson — 1 year

11. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. — 1 year

12. Houston Mallette — 1 year