This season on the gridiron, there has been a considerable difference in how the tight end has been used compared to last year. We saw CJ Dippre join the fold this offseason, but for the most part, this season has been viewed as a rebuilding year for the position. Amari Niblack has shown an ability to contribute as a significant standout at work, but competition is necessary.

So when Alabama won out for four-star TE Caleb Odom, it was a massive victory for several reasons. With Alabama looking for more athleticism at the position moving forward, players with receiver skills and flexibility like Odom are what the staff wanted this cycle.

Leading up to his commitment, several teams were involved, including Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Before Odom jumped on board, Alabama had already added the commitment of his teammate, 2026 lineman Dontrell Glover.



As a junior, Odom accounted for 64 catches for 1121 yards and 13 touchdowns.