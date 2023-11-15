Commit Spotlight: Caleb Odom
This season on the gridiron, there has been a considerable difference in how the tight end has been used compared to last year. We saw CJ Dippre join the fold this offseason, but for the most part, this season has been viewed as a rebuilding year for the position. Amari Niblack has shown an ability to contribute as a significant standout at work, but competition is necessary.
So when Alabama won out for four-star TE Caleb Odom, it was a massive victory for several reasons. With Alabama looking for more athleticism at the position moving forward, players with receiver skills and flexibility like Odom are what the staff wanted this cycle.
Leading up to his commitment, several teams were involved, including Florida, Miami, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss. Before Odom jumped on board, Alabama had already added the commitment of his teammate, 2026 lineman Dontrell Glover.
As a junior, Odom accounted for 64 catches for 1121 yards and 13 touchdowns.
This season, Odom has accounted for 36 catches, 621 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Adding Odom to the equation was a big addition to the Crimson Tide's offensive momentum in the class, winning a battle for a guy they decided they wanted and got.
With Odom having influence over other players in the class and some of the younger targets like Julian Lewis, his commitment could continue to help Alabama recruit other players, especially in Georgia.
What it means?
Right now on the roster, Alabama has four scholarship tight ends: CJ Dippre, Amari Niblack, Ty Lockwood, Danny Lewis Jr
At this time, Odom most resembles Niblack, just with more size. Odom could end up adding immense value immediately to a room that could benefit from competition and play with the frame and ball skills Odom possesses.
Look for Odom to enroll early and earn an opportunity to see where he lands on the depth chart. Huge win on the trail by the staff to add a player as dynamic as Odom.