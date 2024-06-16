Alabama continues to be read hot on the recruiting trail following yet another successful official visit weekend. On Sunday, three-star defensive lineman London Simmons announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Simmons is a three-star prospect who plays for Hartfield Academy in Flowood, Mississippi. He is fresh off an official visit to Alabama and was also on campus at the beginning of June.

“Seeing Bama, it’s a top team in the nation and it’s still that," Simmons told Tide Illustrated earlier this month. "Bama is still Bama. It hasn’t changed."

Simmons chose the Crimson Tide over NC State and Arkansas and was expected to take an official visit to Fayetteville, Arkansas next weekend. Alabama has ramped up its pursuit since becoming the talented defensive tackle's first Power Five offer back in April.

In addition to his June 14 official visit, Smith's trip earlier in June allowed him to do a one-on-one workout with defensive line coach Freddie Roach. He also has formed a strong bond with area recruiter Robert Gillespie, who also hails from Mississippi and had the chance to speak with Kalen DeBoer before he returned for his official visit.

“It was my first time meeting him. He’s a great guy,” Simmons said. “I’m just getting to know him, he’s getting to know me. We were just having a long, 30-minute conversation about his life and where he used to coach and stuff like that.”

With Simmons in the fold, Alabama now has 16 commits and the No. 3 recruiting class in 2024. He is the second defensive line commit for the Tide, joining four-star Antonio Coleman.