With the early transfer portal window closed and the February signing period in the rearview, Rivals.com hands out SEC transfer superlatives for the 2023 class.

Top acquisition: Devin Leary | QB | Kentucky (formerly N.C. State)

Kentucky lost a projected top-10 pick in Will Levis and replaced him with the top passer in the portal. The Wildcats' offense shouldn’t miss a beat with Devin Leary behind center. The N.C. State transfer has started 26 games in his college career and was one of the ACC’s most dangerous quarterbacks in 2021 when he completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with five interceptions over 12 games. Leary entered last season as the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, but a pectoral injury limited him to just six games. He’s currently on schedule in his recovery and optimistic about being able to take part in Kentucky’s spring camp. Regardless, he has the ability to take the Wildcats to new heights once he returns to full health this fall.

Biggest need met — Monty Montgomery | LB | Ole Miss (formerly Louisville)

Monty Montgomery is just what the doctor ordered for Ole Miss. The Rebels needed to revamp their defense after ranking No. 75 in total defense (387.8 yards per game) and No. 57 in scoring defense (25.5 points per game) last season. Montgomery will do just that, serving as the rock first-year defensive coordinator Pete Golding needs at the center of the unit. Montgomery is coming off a stellar season in which he recorded 70 tackles, including 11 stops for a loss and six sacks. He also recorded a pair of interceptions and forced four fumbles. Montgomery is undersized at 5-foot-11, 220 pounds but makes up for it with his confidence and full-tilt mentality. The sixth-year senior should provide an instant impact both on the field and in the locker room.

Biggest loss — Jordan Burch | EDGE | Oregon (formerly South Carolina)

South Carolina was able to turn over its tight end room, losing all four tight ends from last year while bringing in three players at the position through the portal. The Gamecocks had less luck replacing star edge rusher Jordan Burch, whose departure will sting next season. Burch put together a breakout season last year, recording 60 tackles, including 7.5 stops for a loss and 3.5 sacks, to go with 14 quarterback hurries and three pass breakups. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound defender ranks No. 6 in the Rivals Transfer Tracker, the highest among any SEC player leaving the conference.

Highest potential — Aaron Anderson | WR | LSU (formerly Alabama)

Aaron Anderson ranks No. 2 on the Rivals Transfer Tracker and is the highest-rated SEC acquisition this offseason. However, that placement is due more to his promise than production. After signing with Alabama as the No. 3 wide receiver in last year’s class, a knee injury limited Anderson to just three offensive snaps over one appearance during his debut season. Still, the five-star talent showcased his potential last spring when he earned praise from Nick Saban for his playmaking ability. Now that he’s healthy, he should be able to carry that over with him to Baton Rouge where he can contribute both on offense and as a kick returner.

Headscratcher — Spencer Sanders | QB | Ole Miss (formerly Oklahoma State)

Spencer Sanders served as Oklahoma State’s starting quarterback the past four seasons, piling up 9,553 yards through the air and 1,956 more on the ground to go with 85 total touchdowns over his career. The super senior is the ninth-rated quarterback in the Rivals Transfer Tracker and could have went to an offense where he would have been guaranteed the starting role. Instead, he chose Ole Miss where he will compete with returning starter Jaxson Dart as well as five-star LSU transfer Walker Howard. The Rebel’s quarterback battle figures to be wide open, and Sanders certainly has the talent to win it. If he does, the move will pay off as he appears to be a perfect fit for Lane Kiffin’s offense. It’s just a big risk for an already-proven passer to make heading into his final season of college football.

Best big ugly — Gunner Britton | OL | Auburn (formerly Western Kentucky)

Gunner Britton presents a much-needed proven option for Auburn’s offensive line. The super senior has made a combined 19 starts over his college career, including all 14 of Western Kentucky’s games last season. According to Pro Football Focus, Britton led the Hilltoppers with an 85.6 pass-blocking grade, allowing just 10 pressures over 683 pass-blocking snaps last season. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle can also provide a push in the running game and earned a solid 70.0 run-blocking mark from PFF.

Road to redemption — Graham Mertz | QB | Florida (formerly Wisconsin)

Graham Mertz hasn’t lived up to expectations after signing with Wisconsin as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. Over 32 starts for the Badgers, he’s thrown for 5,332 yards and 38 touchdowns with 26 interceptions while posting a 19-13 record. Still, he looks poised to take over behind center at Florida following the Gators’ multiple misfortunes at the quarterback position. Perhaps a fresh start in Bill Napier’s offense will help him rediscover his potential.

Top in-conference change — Dominic Lovett | WR | Georgia (formerly Missouri)

Georgia returns star tight end Brock Bowers but should be able to open up its offense even more with the addition of another proven SEC talent in Dominic Lovett. The wide receiver is coming off a breakout season in which he led Missouri with 56 receptions for 846 yards while pulling in three touchdowns. He should be very influential in the Bulldogs’ attempt to three-peat as national champions.

Welcome to the big stage — Andrew Armstrong | WR | Arkansas (formerly Texas A&M-Commerce)

Proven talents are nice, but so are hidden gems. Arkansas might have found the latter in Andrew Armstrong. The transfer receiver comes to the Razorbacks from the FCS level where he reeled in 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns for Texas A&M-Commerce last season. Listed at 6-foot-6, 189 pounds at his last stop, Armstrong brings the length Arkansas likes at the receiver position. He should provide an instant impact for a unit that lost its top four receivers from last season.

Most underrated — CJ Dippre | TE | Alabama (formerly Maryland)