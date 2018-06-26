Ticker
Carson Beck commits to play both football and baseball at Alabama

Carson Beck is a 6-foot-4 pro-style quarterback
Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
Carson Beck a Class of 2020 quarterback committed to Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. “First off I want to start by thanking God for the people he’s put in my life to get me to where I am at today,” said Beck on Twitter.

Beck went on to say, “After talking with my family and talking to Coach Saban, Coach Enos, and Coach Key, I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be committing to Alabama to play both football and baseball."

More to follow

