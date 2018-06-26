Carson Beck a Class of 2020 quarterback committed to Alabama on Tuesday afternoon. “First off I want to start by thanking God for the people he’s put in my life to get me to where I am at today,” said Beck on Twitter.

Beck went on to say, “After talking with my family and talking to Coach Saban, Coach Enos, and Coach Key, I am beyond blessed to announce that I will be committing to Alabama to play both football and baseball."

More to follow

Not a subscriber? Five-Week Free Trial Now

* Bone's Insider Report (HOT)

* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

* Users with registered accounts (free, canceled or lapsed) - Use the code 5Star

*Don't Miss: June Team Nuggets