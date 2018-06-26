* Five FREE weeks (trial offer) with a new subscription - Use the code 5Star

Let me bring everyone up to speed...



I am going to give a rundown at each position rather than it being really choppy with comments about the cook-out, camps, official visitors. I'm just going to tell you everything you need to know position-by-position.

Quarterbacks

All is still good on this front regarding the two Bama commitments (Tagovailoa, Tyson). Both attended the Champions Cook-Out on Friday.

Yes, Quad Brown (Calera HS) claimed an offer from Alabama last week. There isn’t much to think about here. Alabama has its two quarterback commitments. Alabama did not offer Brown. Does Brown possibly have a spot down the road if one of the QBs decides to go elsewhere? Maybe, but Alabama doesn’t expect for it to get to that point. Brown did do really well at camp. He met with Nick Saban but does not have an offer.

