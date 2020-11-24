The family back home doesn’t understand the significance, and for a while, neither did Najee Harris. Coming to Alabama as the No. 1 recruit in the 2017 class, the Antioch, Calif. native had never even heard of the Iron Bowl.

“I didn’t really know nothing about any of the rivalries in college football, to be honest with you — especially in the South,” Harris admitted through a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. “The only thing I knew about was USC and UCLA one. But I come here, and it’s called the Iron Bowl. I didn’t even know nothing about it.”

It didn’t take long for the former five-star recruit to figure out what all the hype was about.

Harris played appeared in just six snaps during his first game against Auburn in 2017 but still remembers the fans storming the field inside Jordan-Hare Stadium following the Tigers' 26-14 upset over Alabama.

“The environment was crazy,” Harris said. “It’s just a huge game that people out here take seriously. So, since they take it seriously, obviously we have to take it seriously. I have to take it seriously.”

Harris has better memories of his second Iron Bowl, a 52-21 victory over Auburn inside of Bryant-Denny in 2018. He had seven carries for 25 yards in that game as his former roommate, Tua Tagovailoa, torched the Tigers for a school-record six touchdowns.

Despite suffering a heartbreaker in last year’s Iron Bowl, Harris had his best performance against Auburn, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries while hauling in four receptions for 26 yards.

Although, in the midst of recalling his three previous meetings against the Tigers it dawned on him that he currently has a losing record in the rivalry.

“Oh shoot, I’m 1-2,” Harris said. “So we’re all looking forward to playing this Iron Bowl and see how things go. Man, I didn’t know I was 1-2… It is what it is.”

Harris will have a chance to even things up this weekend as No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff inside on Saturday. On top of Harris’ newfound appreciation for the rivalry, the matchup will serve as the senior’s final game inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“It’s been a good ride,” Harris said. “This will be my last game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. I’m not going to play any different. I’m just going to play how I always play in each game. I’m happy for the time I’ve been here, and playing at Bryant-Denny has been fun. I have some fun moments and fun experiences.”

If things go right Saturday, he could have another Iron Bowl victory as well.