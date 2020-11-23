Mac Jones isn’t interested in talking about the 335 yards and four touchdowns he threw for against Auburn last year. The Alabama quarterback isn’t concerned about the two pick-six interceptions he threw against the Tigers either. The only stat he cares about from last year’s Iron Bowl was the one on the final scoreboard as the Crimson Tide wound up on the wrong side of a 48-45 defeat.

This week, he’s looking to change that.

“That's kind of always been my motto: the only stat that matters to us around here is wins and losses,” Jones said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. “You can look back at it, and you can have a great game or whatever people want to say, and you lose a game; to me, that's a bad game. You can throw for one yard or 500 yards, it doesn't matter. The goal is to score literally one more point than the other team, and last year we couldn't do that.

“This year, we've worked hard to just do that every game, score more points than the team and everything else will take care of itself. I feel like we've done a better job the past couple weeks, not having high expectations, going out there and trying to do our job one by one.

Jones will get his second chance at the Tigers on Saturday as No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

A lot has changed since that first meeting. In his first full season as a starter, Jones is a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy Award, completing 77.1 percent of his passes for 2,426 yards and 18 touchdowns with three interceptions through seven games.

“I think he’s got a lot more experience, he’s got a lot more knowledge, he’s a lot more confident,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said during his Monday Zoom call with reporters. “I think the improvement is pretty obvious to everybody that watches the games. He’s been very efficient in the way his decision-making, in terms of the things that he does. We’ve been very pleased with the progress that he’s made. He’s been able to play within himself, which I think is really, really important. I couldn’t be more pleased with the progress that he’s made.”

Jones will face a challenge this week as he goes up against an Auburn secondary that has allowed just one 300-yard passer all season. Although, the only numbers he’ll care to see come Saturday night are an 8-0 next to Alabama’s record.