Cali DB says, 'My mom was in tears' after Alabama offer

Peyton Woodyard, 2024 cornerback from St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, made a strong impression on Nick Saban earlier this week when he participated in the Tide's camp on Monday. He didn't leave without earning a scholarship offer from the legendary head coach.

"I was extremely excited to be offer by such a premier program," Woodyard said. "My mom was in tears when I called her afterwards. To be offered by Coach Nick Saban was unbelievable.

"He (Saban) said he liked my size, the way I play and wanted to extend an offer to me. He was out there in the middle watching me. He was extremely involved along with the other coaches."

There were several top players participating/competing in the Tide's camp on Monday. Woodyard enjoyed the competitive atmosphere and showcasing his skills to the Alabama defensive coaches.

"I had the opportunity to compete against some of the top players in the country, and it was fun," he said. "I like how competitive it was and how involved the coaches were. I got a lot of positive feedback from Coach Kelly. That was huge. The competitive environment reminded me a lot of my school St. John Bosco.

"I worked with Coach Kelly, the safeties coach. That’s my primary position at Bosco. It was absolutely amazing, good stuff. We run the same defense at Bosco as Alabama. I was already familiar with the warm-ups. Everything is the same.”

Woodyard traveled to Tuscaloosa with Coach Chris Flores who helps run STARS Sports Training and Rehabilitation Services in Santa Ana, California. The same facility where Alabama quarterback Bryce Young also trained during his high school days. He spent Monday camping and toured the campus on Tuesday.

"The tour was amazing," Woodyard said. "I had the opportunity to see the entire campus and facilities, including the baseball field. That was nice, since I play baseball as well. I also got the opportunity to see the team practice today. That was cool. I liked how competitive it was. It was a lot like our practice at St. John Bosco. It was definitely a VIP experience.

"Seeing the basketball facility was nice, but I have to say ending the tour at the stadium was unreal. Standing in the middle of that field was a great feeling. I look forward to coming back with my parents."

Woodyard measured 6-foot-1, 186-pounds. He said he will like to play football and baseball in college if given the opportunity. He will visit Ohio State and USC in the coming week. He is also working on a visit date with Notre Dame.