Alabama camp notebook: Top recruits go in-depth on the Tide

Rivals100 DE has eye-opening visit

David Hicks camped at Alabama on Monday.

David Hicks, 2023 Rivals100 defensive end from Allen High School in Texas, participated in Alabama's camp on Monday. He worked out with Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach and met with Coach Saban after the work-out. "It was good," Hicks said of the Tide's camp. "It was fun. I learned new stuff. I liked working with Coach Roach. "I talked to Coach Saban. He was just talking about the program and how they develop kids. I plan on coming back." The highlight of the visit was spending time with seven-time national championship head coach Nick Saban and the other members of the Tide coaching staff. "What I liked about it was the visit- being able to meet the coaches and being able to talk to Coach Saban," he said. "Everything about the visit was eye-opening." Hicks received an offer from Alabama prior to his visit on Monday. He expects to continue his intrigue with the Tide and plans to return for more visits in the future. "They win a lot of games as a team, and they have a great coaching staff," Hicks stated. Hicks will attend camps at Georgia (June 10), Clemson (June 11), Ohio State (June 15), Michigan (June 16), Notre Dame (June 17) and Oklahoma (June 19). He also plans to visit Florida and Florida State this summer.

Hoover DB makes a strong impression

Dale Miller displayed his skills in Tuscaloosa. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dale Miller, 2023 four-star cornerback from Hoover High School in Alabama, also caught the attention of Alabama on Monday. He did not receive an offer, but he was invited to speak with Coach Saban after the work-out. "It was a great camp day," Miller said. "The atmosphere was great. The coaches made the players better overall. They really liked my performance. "I also had the chance to sit down with Coach Saban. He said that I have great instinct, that I’m fast and that I had great ball skills. It was like a dream come true to be able to actually sit down with Coach Saban and talk to him. He told me how he really likes my game. It was like a out-of-body experience." Miller measured 5-foot-10, 165-pounds and clocked a 4.53 40-yard dash at the Tide's camp. He spent the day work with first year Alabama cornerbacks coach, Jay Valai. "It was great working with Coach (Valai)," he said. "He helped me a lot. I also learned some things from him that I can add to my tool box as a CB (cornerback). He is heavily recruiting me and liked what he saw." The in-state star is very familiar with the Tide and knows what it takes to play for a powerhouse football program. He loves what he has seen so far during his recruitment regarding the Alabama program. "I love the atmosphere," Miller said. "Everybody works to get better (at Bama). The coaches push you hard and make you work. The players have great chemistry with each other. They all try to make each other better. Bama is the best program to ever do it." Miller will attend the Auburn camp (June 10), the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta (June 18), and the Florida camp (June 25). He has early offers from several programs including Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Louisville, Ole Miss, UAB and USC.

2025 QB earns offer from Nick Saban

Davi Belfort received an offer from Nick Saban on Monday.

Davi Belfort, 2025 quarterback from Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, hasn't played a down of high school football yet. He is officially on Alabama's radar. Belfort threw for Alabama on Monday and earned an offer from Coach Saban. "It was amazing," Belfort said of his offer from Alabama. “It's definitely one of my dream schools growing up. It felt surreal when it happened. Coach Saban is one of the best to ever do it. "I loved working with Coach O’Brien. He gave me some great tips through the camp and told me to keep working on fundamentals. Belfort said he plans to return to Tuscaloosa in the future." Alabama joins Arizona State and Florida Atlantic as the first three to extend offers. His stock will continue to rise as he develops during the course of the next three to four years. "I love the coaches, program and facilities," he said. "I love the winning culture and the history of the program." The rising freshman traveled to Tuscaloosa with his quarterbacks coach, Chris Flores. The next visit to Alabama will include his family. His father, Vitor Belfort, is an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) legend and former UFC Champion. His mother, Joana, is a former model and current "My family was very happy and excited for me," Belfort said. "This offer would not be possible without my family's help for everything they do for me. My dad and mom were telling me the expression called the, 'rent is due everyday even after this offer.' I have to keep getting after it every day and never be satisfied."

Vegas receiver shines, speaks with Nick Saban after camp

David Washington (left) during his trip to Alabama.

David Washington, 2024 wide receiver from Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, was quickly noticed by Alabama during his camp session in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. Washington was invited to Coach Saban's office after his performance. "I had a great time and learned a lot," Washington said. "I got to sit down with Coach Saban after camp. He said he is going to start the recruiting process on me. He would like to see some more film on me this fall. “I was super excited to have been recognized by the coaching staff and to have been given the opportunity to sit and talk with Coach Saban." Washington said he learned a lot from Alabama’s wide receivers coach during his time at the Tide's camp. He impressed Coach Wiggins and did enough to become a target for the defending champs in the 2024 class. "I liked it a lot," he said. "I got to learn a lot of new things from Coach Wiggins. I will be excited to bring what I learned back to the field in Las Vegas." He also received a tour of the campus and was impressed with everything during the first visit to Alabama. "Their facility really stood out," Washington said. "It was amazing. I got a full tour from one of the recruiting student assistants. I saw the locker room, stadium, recovery room and more. It was awesome." Washington will attend the UNLV camp on Saturday and Arizona camp on Sunday. He has offers from Arkansas State, Ole Miss, UNLV and Washington State.

Georgia tight end jumps on the radar

Ethan Davis worked out for the Tide on Monday.

Ethan Davis, 2023 four-star wide receiver from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, has generated a lot of attention since he hit the summer camp circuit. He received an offer from Georgia last week and was hoping to earn one from Alabama on Monday. Davis has also received offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. Alabama did not offer during the visit, but he has captured the Tide's attention. "The camp was great," Davis told BamaInsider. "I learned a lot from the coaching staff and from Coach Drew (Svoboda). I thought I did really well. It was great working with him (Svoboda). I definitely learned a lot that I can add to my game from him. Davis is rated as a receiver, but says most schools are recruiting him to play tight end. He measured 6-foot-5, 212-pounds during his time in Tuscaloosa. "It was my first time going to Bama," he said. "I like the way the coaches coach and how they push their players." The athlete is recruited by Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly. Coach Kelly informed Davis he will reach out soon.

2024 athlete enjoys Tide camp

KJ Bolden, 2024 wide receiver from Buford High School in Georgia, has reeled in several early offers including Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State and South Carolina. He attended the Alabama camp on Saturday. "The camp was great," Bolden said. "I like how they push you to do every rep 100-percent and that you get a lot of reps." Bolden said he enjoyed working with Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins and the opportunity to speak with Coach Saban after camp. "They said I looked great and they can't wait to get me back there," he said. "I like the culture a lot and the coaches know what they are really talking about." Alabama is recruiting a few 2022 targets at Buford High School including Florida commitment Isaiah Bond and Jake Pope. Bond is currently scheduled to visit Alabama on June 18-20 and Pope will visit on June 25-27.

