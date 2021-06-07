 Alabama Crimson Tide Football recruiting
Bone: Summer Recruiting Nuggets

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
Bone has covered Alabama football recruiting since 2003. He recently wrote his first book, 'The Road to Bama' which is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes&Noble and Books-A-Million!

Recruits from all across the country compete in the Nick Saban Football Camps every year. It's very rare for a player from Europe to travel to Tuscaloosa let alone earn an offer from the Crimson Tide.

PPI is an organization based in Europe that helps promote high school football players for 'American' football.

Theodore 'Theo' Melin Öhrström, 2023 tight end from Rig Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, was part of the group traveling this month to several camps in the United States.

