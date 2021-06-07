Bone: Summer Recruiting Nuggets

Recruits from all across the country compete in the Nick Saban Football Camps every year. It's very rare for a player from Europe to travel to Tuscaloosa let alone earn an offer from the Crimson Tide.

PPI is an organization based in Europe that helps promote high school football players for 'American' football.

Theodore 'Theo' Melin Öhrström, 2023 tight end from Rig Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, was part of the group traveling this month to several camps in the United States.

Continue reading



