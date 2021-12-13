Rivals100 LB Jihaad Campbell breaks down his trips to Texas A&M and Alabama

Former Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell is getting ready to announce his commitment on Signing Day. The Rivals100 IMG Academy linebacker from New Jersey took visits to Alabama and Texas A&M over the weekend and now has less than two days to figure out which school he wants to go to.

Campbell arrived at Alabama on Friday.

"It was pretty amazing," Campbell said. "It was a wonderful experience seeing all the success around the program and looking at a championship team, a championship school.

"It was was chill (hanging out with everybody)," he said. "I liked the visit and everything about it.

"Coach Saban and I talked," said Campbell. "He's a great man with a lot of great knowledge."

After his visit to Tuscaloosa, Campbell spent the rest of the weekend at Texas A&M.

"It was pretty nice at Texas A&M," he said. "There's a lot of football going on down there. That visit was very good.

"I spent time with all the coaches, coach E, coach Santucci, coach Fisher, and coach Price," Campbell said. "The Aggies are a great school and they have a lot of potential, especially in this class. Being around them was fun and a cool experience."