Bama's next Bo? Brian Robinson could be on the verge of a breakout season
It started with a compliment. Like his head coach, Damien Harris doesn’t like making comparisons. Instead, he tends to focus on his own game while letting his teammates do the same. However, when the topic of fellow Alabama running back Brian Robinson came up last week, he decided to make an exception.
“I think he plays a lot like Bo [Scarbrough] did,” Harris said. “He’s very strong, very powerful but very agile at the same time. He can do a lot of things. He can catch out of the backfield. He can block in pass protect. He can run in between the tackles. There are so many things he can do. He’s so versatile, that’s something that’s so exciting about him.”
Robinson was flattered, but he didn’t necessarily agree. Two days after the lofty comparison made its way around Twitter, the sophomore back stepped in to have his say.
tbh I think Damien’s opinion was based off of our similar body features, not style of play.— Brian Robinson Jr. (@BrianR_4) July 20, 2018
Physically speaking, the comparison is an easy one to make. Scarbrough, who was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in this year’s NFL Draft, is listed at 6-foot-2, 228 pounds on the team’s official roster. Robinson stands in just a hair smaller at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds. Both running backs sport dreadlocks. They both grew up in Tuscaloosa, Ala., pulling for the Crimson Tide and instantly became fan favorites upon enrolling at Alabama.
“They’re really similar, they are in a lot of ways. In the way they run, their speed, size, their length. There are a lot of similarities,” said Mike Smith, who coached Scarbrough at Northridge High School and coached against Robinson while he was at Hillcrest High School. “My comparison would be that Brian has a lower set of legs that are bigger which can take the pounding a little better. I think Bo had more speed.”
