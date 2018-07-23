It started with a compliment. Like his head coach, Damien Harris doesn’t like making comparisons. Instead, he tends to focus on his own game while letting his teammates do the same. However, when the topic of fellow Alabama running back Brian Robinson came up last week, he decided to make an exception.

“I think he plays a lot like Bo [Scarbrough] did,” Harris said. “He’s very strong, very powerful but very agile at the same time. He can do a lot of things. He can catch out of the backfield. He can block in pass protect. He can run in between the tackles. There are so many things he can do. He’s so versatile, that’s something that’s so exciting about him.”

Robinson was flattered, but he didn’t necessarily agree. Two days after the lofty comparison made its way around Twitter, the sophomore back stepped in to have his say.