Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Doug Marrone

Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today, we continue the series with Doug Marrone who will be entering his first season as the Crimson Tide’s offensive line coach. Click the video above for a breakdown of Marrone. Below are five things to know about the first-year assistant. Previous breakdowns: Nick Saban | Bill O’Brien | Pete Golding

He has experience in the SEC

Marrone is best known for his time in the NFL, most notably serving as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-20) and Buffalo Bills (2013-14). However, this won’t be the Bronx native’s first time working in the SEC. Marrone was Georgia's offensive line coach in 2000 before moving on to Tennessee where he coached tight ends and offensive tackles the following season. During his lone season in Georgia, Marrone helped the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record, including a 37-14 victory over Virginia in the Oahu Bowl. His season with Tennessee was more successful as the Volunteers won the SEC East before losing to Nick Saban’s LSU team in the conference championship game. Tennessee finished the season 11-2 with a win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. That year’s Volunteers team ranked as high as No. 4 in the nation. Marrone also has experience playing inside Bryant-Denny Stadium as the 2001 Tennessee team took down Alabama 35-24 that season. That game is the only time Marrone has faced the Tide in his career.

He loves bologna sandwiches

Marrone is a man of simple taste. Despite netting multi-million dollar salaries during his coaching career, he’s stuck with his childhood favorite when it comes to picking a post-game meal — a bologna and cheese sandwich with spicy mustard on white bread. He typically washes it down with a glass of milk. Marrone’s passion for the processed deli meat went public in 2017 when his Jaguars team pulled out a 20-17 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Following the grueling win, the head coach told reporters that he just wanted to go home, take a shower and eat a bologna and cheese sandwich. Later, ESPN delved deeper into Marrone’s love for bologna which ultimately led to the Beef Checkoff and National Hot Dog and Sausage Council sending 100 logs of bologna to the Jaguars. The “Marroney Bologna sandwich” was sold for $6 at TIAA Bank Field with proceeds going toward the Jaguars Foundation. That particular sandwich was a little more gourmet than the ones Marrone typically downs following games as it featured grilled American cheese on paisano artisan bread. Dandee Foods, a Jacksonville company, later created a sandwich called the “Marroney Baloney” which featured a healthy portion of thinly-sliced Hormel bologna, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and mustard. That was closer to the coach’s liking as he described it as “good as hell.”

He’s close friends with Bill O’Brien

Marrone has a close relationship with first-year offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien dating back to their time together on the Georgia Tech coaching staff from 1995-99. Actually, the connection extends a bit before that as their wives, Colleen O’Brien and Helen Marrone, were roommates at Boston College. According to an article from the Houston Chronicle, Colleen actually set Doug up with Helen. At the time, Doug, who had served as the offensive line coach at Northeastern, was getting ready to join George O’Leary’s staff at Georgia Tech. Meanwhile, Helen, a Tennessee native, was attending law school in Memphis, Tenn. The two ended up meeting in Atlanta during Doug’s interview for the Georgia Tech job and instantly connected, sparking a long-distance relationship. The story gets even more interesting as Colleen eventually enrolled in law school at Wake Forest in 1995. With Doug and Helen an item, Collen decided to visit the couple she had helped set up in Atlanta for a Georgia Tech football game. During the visit, Doug introduced Colleen to his new friend on the staff, Bill. They also hit it off. Bill and Colleen were the first to tie the knot in 1998. A year later, Doug and Helen followed suit. As fate would have it, the two families are now happily settled in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

He holds himself accountable

Marrone has a hard-nosed coaching style that can often be demanding for his players. During his tenure at Syracuse from 2009-12, the head coach was known for making his players perform “up-downs” following mistakes on the field. Naturally, it was only fair that he too took part in the punishment following a mishap. According to an article from USA Today, Marrone lost track of what session he was on during a practice with Syracuse in 2012. After realizing the error, he dropped to the ground and performed five “up-downs” himself. “I made a mistake,” Marrone said following the practice, via USA Today. “We hold the players accountable for their own actions, so if I make a mistake I have to hold myself accountable just like the players.”

He earned Co-MVP honors in the 1985 Cherry Bowl

Marrone was a three-year letterman at Syracuse where he played on the offensive line from 1983-85. He earned Co-MVP honors in the 1985 Cherry Bowl, his final collegiate game, as Syracuse suffered a 35-18 defeat to Maryland. Marrone was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in the sixth round of the 1986 NFL Draft but failed to make the 53-man roster. He was later signed by the Miami Dolphins and saw action in four games during the 1987 season. He bounced around several teams before playing a game with the New Orleans Saints during the 1989 season. Marrone made one more attempt at a playing career when he joined the London Monarchs of the World League of American Football in 1991. He played two seasons in Europe before beginning his coaching career.