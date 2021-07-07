Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Nick Saban

Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we begin the series with Nick Saban, who will be entering his 15th season in charge of the Crimson Tide. Click the video above for a breakdown of Saban. Below are five things to know about the Alabama head coach.

They don’t make ’em like they used to

Saban, who will turn 70 on Oct. 31, is the third-oldest active coach in college football, trailing only Ohio's Frank Solich, who will turn 77 on Sept. 8, and North Carolina’s Mack Brown, who will turn 70 on Aug. 27. However, Alabama fans need not to worry. Saban is coming off of perhaps the best season in college football history and recently agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Tuscaloosa, Ala. until 2029. Saban will turn 77 during the final year of his contract in 2028. Even then, he could have a few more years in the tank. The late Joe Paterno coached Penn State until he was 84 years old, while Bobby Bowden coached Florida State until he was 80 years old.

Perfection over his protégé

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher made headlines earlier this offseason when speaking to Aggies boosters about beating Saban’s Alabama team. “We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there. Don’t worry,” Fisher said in May. To be fair, the comment wasn’t necessarily said in ill will as Fisher quickly pointed out his respect for his friend and former boss. Saban even had a bit of fun with the situation when asked about Fisher’s remarks. “In golf?” Saban questioned with a smile. Saban later admitted that there might be a day when Fisher finally gets the best of him. However, history says the Aggies shouldn’t hold their breath. Saban is 23-0 all-time against former assistants. That includes four wins over Fisher — three while he was at Texas A&M and one while he was with Florida State. All four of those victories have come by 17 points or more. Fisher is one of two former assistants Saban will face this season along with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. The Alabama head coach’s attempt at going a perfect 25-0 will come in back-to-back weeks as the Tide hosts Ole Miss on Oct. 2 before traveling to Texas A&M on Oct. 9.

Next-level success

Saban has produced 44 total first-round draft picks during his 25-year coaching career, the most by any coach in NCAA history. That’s nine more than Paterno, who tallied 33 first-round selections over 46 seasons at Penn State. Thirty-nine of Saban’s first-rounders have come during his time at Alabama. Saban has produced a first-round pick in each of the past 13 NFL Drafts. That streak is poised to continue next year as offensive lineman Evan Neal, linebacker Christian Harris and receiver John Metchie III have all been projected as first-rounders in several early mock drafts.

New QB, no problem

As Saban enters his 15th season at Alabama, this year will mark the seventh time he has had to break in a first-year starter behind center. That’s not even counting last year as Mac Jones had four starts under his belt heading into his record-breaking season. Interestingly enough, Saban has strived in those transition years at Alabama. During his six previous seasons with a first-year starter at quarterback, the Crimson Tide has posted an 80-6 record, reaching the national championship game five times while taking home three titles. Bryce Young will hope to continue that success as he is set to take over for Jones this season. The sophomore is off to a promising start after earning A-Day MVP honors this spring.

A perennial favorite

There are several stats that demonstrate Saban’s dynasty at Alabama. The head coach will likely add to one of them next month when the Associated Press’ preseason top 25 is released. Last season, Alabama was ranked in the top five of the AP preseason Top 25 for the 12 straight years, surpassing the streak of 11 straight preseason AP top-fives recorded by Bowden’s Florida State teams from 1990-2000. Barring a major surprise, Saban and Alabama will start the season inside the top five again this year.