Breaking down Alabama's coaching staff: Pete Golding

Over the next few days, BamaInsider will provide a breakdown of the Alabama coaching staff. Today we continue the series with Pete Golding, who will be entering his fourth season with the Crimson Tide and third as the team’s defensive coordinator. Click the video above for a breakdown of Golding. Below are five things to know about the defensive coordinator. Previous breakdowns: Nick Saban | Bill O’Brien

His defense last year ranked first in the SEC

Alabama’s defense wasn’t perfect last season, and there were a few times when Nick Saban made that abundantly clear to Golding on the sideline. Although, outside of a pair of breakdowns against Ole Miss and Florida, the Crimson Tide’s defense was solid — at least by today’s standards. Even after giving up more than 40 points on two occasions, Alabama led the SEC and ranked No. 13 in the nation, allowing just 19.4 points per game. The Tide also ranked third in the conference and No. 32 nationally in total defense, giving up 352.2 yards per game. That’s not too bad considering Alabama faced six offenses that ranked in the top 40 nationally, including three that ranked in the top 10. This year’s Alabama defense figures to be even stronger as the Tide returns all but three starters from last year’s unit.

He borrowed a sports coat for his job interview with Alabama

Golding came to Alabama after serving as the defensive coordinator at UTSA from 2016-17. As the story goes, the up-and-coming assistant landed the job after acing his interview with Saban, impressing the head coach with his ability to break down defenses on the whiteboard. Football knowledge has never been a problem for Golding, who grew up as the son of a coach. However, he did receive a bit of an assist in setting a good impression with Saban. According to an article from The Athletic, Golding had to borrow a sports coat from then UTSA safeties coach Patrick Toney for his interview with Alabama. Golding was hired as the Tide’s co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach in 2018 before being promoted to defensive coordinator the following year. While he landed the job based on his football acumen, he still owes Toney a bit of thanks for making sure he had the right attire on his big day.

He led UTSA to its first-ever bowl game

Golding joined UTSA as its defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach in 2016, inheriting a defense that ranked No. 101 in the nation, allowing 444.1 yards per game the year before. He made an instant impact during his first season, slashing that average to 392 yards allowed per game while helping the Roadrunners to six wins and their first-ever bowl appearance. Golding's defense that year set several single-season school records, including tackles (934), tackles for loss (77), sacks (27) and quarterback hurries (38). UTSA linebacker Josiah Tauaefa earned Conference USA Freshman of the Year, setting the school’s single-season record for tackles with 115. The following year, Golding’s UTSA defense ranked fifth in the nation, allowing just 287.8 yards per game. The Roadrunners went 6-5 that season.

He’s generated interest from several top programs during his time at Alabama

While Golding hasn’t been Alabama fans’ favorite assistant over the years that hasn’t stopped him from being coveted by several top programs. According to a report from InsideTexas.com, Golding was one of the “prime candidates'' considered for the defensive coordinator position at Texas this offseason. Golding also generated plenty of interest following his first season at Alabama as he reportedly turned down offers to become the defensive coordinator at both Ole Miss and Oklahoma. Alabama recently gave Golding a $275,000 raise, bumping his annual salary to $1.5 million. The defensive coordinator is signed through Feb. 29, 2024.

He was a standout defensive back in college

Before his coaching career, Golding was the star of Delta State’s defense where he started at safety from 2002-05. He piled up 285 career tackles to rank third in school history while recording nine career interceptions to finish fourth on the school’s all-time list. Golding earned All-Gulf South Conference honors as a junior in 2004, leading the team with 85 tackles along with two interceptions and eight pass break-ups. He followed that up by recording 81 tackles with five tackles-for-loss, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a senior.

