TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A solemn Brandon Miller met with the media Wednesday for the first time since having his name involved in a capital murder case on Feb. 21.

During a preliminary hearing for former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis last month, a police investigator testified that Miller was in contact with Miles, who asked him to bring the gun used to kill Jamea Harris to the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred on the Strip in Tuscaloosa on Jan. 15.

"I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night," Miller said Wednesday. "This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that's all I'm going to be able to say on that."

Miles and Michael Davis are facing charges of capital murder for their roles in the shooting. Miller has not been charged with any crime and has not been disciplined by the team.

A day after Miller’s name was brought up in court, his attorney released a statement saying his client never touched the gun and was unaware that any illegal activity would occur involving the weapon.

Alabama's decision not to suspend Miller has faced national scrutiny and seen the forward targeted by opposing fanbases. During the Crimson Tide’s 67-61 loss at Texas A&M over the weekend, Aggies fans chanted “Lock him up!” Miller faced similar chants during a game at South Carolina a day after being mentioned in the hearing.

“We hear the chants,” Miller said. “We just really lean on each other to go to places like that and pull out tough wins.”

When asked what players’ message to Brandon has been during this time, fifth-year guard Jahvon Quinerly said, “we stayed together as a team and made sure that he was good.”

