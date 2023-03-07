Alabama forward Brandon Miller was named the Associated Press SEC Player of the Year on Tuesday. It's his second time earning the honor this week as he was named the player of the year and the newcomer of the year by the SEC coaches on Monday.

Miller was an AP SEC first-team pick on all but one ballot. He also received 12 player of the year votes and 11 as the top newcomer. He also becomes the fourth freshman to lead the SEC in scoring in the last 50 years, tallying 19.6 points per game.

Texas A&M's Wade Taylor IV also received two votes for player of the year. LSU forward KJ Williams, Arkansas guards Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black each received a vote for newcomer of the year.

Here's a look at all of the awards:

FIRST TEAM

Guard — Kobe Brown, Missouri, Sr., 6-8, 250, Huntsville, Alabama

u-Guard — Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M, So., 6-0, 185, Dallas

Forward — Brandon Miller, Alabama, Fr., 6-9, 200, Antioch, Tennessee

Forward — Tolu Smith, Mississippi St., Sr., 6-11, 245, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi

u-Forward — Oscar Tshwiebe, Sr., 6-9, 260, Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

SECOND TEAM

Guard — Ricky Council IV, Arkansas, Jr., 6-6, 205, Durham, North Carolina

Guard — Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee, So., 5-9, 171, Long Island, New York

Forward — Colin Castleton, Florida, Sr., 6-11, 250, Deland, Florida

Forward — Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt, Sr., 7-0, 250, Davenport, Iowa

Forward — KJ Williams, LSU, Sr, 6-10, 250, Cleveland, Mississippi

Coach of the year — Buzz Williams, Texas A&M

Player of the year — Brandon Miller, Alabama

Newcomer of the year — Brandon Miller, Alabama