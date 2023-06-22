For the second time in two months, an Alabama star is headed to the Queen City. After putting together a stellar freshman season at Brandon Miller was selected No. 2 overall by the Charlotte Hornets during Thursday night’s NBA draft. The five-star forward follows Bryce Young to Charlotte after the Crimson Tide quarterback was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers in April’s NFL draft.

Miller ties Antonio McDyess as Alabama's highest selection in program history. McDyess was picked No. 2 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 1995 draft. Miller is Alabama’s fourth first-round pick in the past six years and the first top-10 selection since Colin Sexton went No. 8 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

Miller was the first college player taken in this year’s draft, following French forward Victor Wembanyama, who went No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs.

During his lone year at Alabama, Miller became the first player ever to earn the SEC’s Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Tournament MVP honors in the same season. The 6-foot-9 200-pound forward led the Crimson Tide to a regular–season and conference tournament title, averaging a team-high 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while making 43% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc.

Miller’s 696 points were the second-most by an Alabama player in a single season, trailing only Reggie King’s 747 during the 1978-79 campaign. The Antioch, Tennessee native scored in double digits all but three of his 37 starts and recorded a team-high nine double-doubles. He netted a career-high 41 points during an overtime victory at South Carolina and scored 30 or more points on three other occasions.

In Charlotte, Miller will team up with 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, who averaged 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game last season.

“That’s my guy,” Miller said of Ball during ESPN’s NBA draft coverage. “I think with Melo, as good of a point guard he is, I think I just kinda fit into place with him. I know he’s a great fit now that he has the most experience. I know he’s going to be a big brother for me away from home.”