How a pair of true freshman receivers could define this year’s Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players were quick to shut down the notion presented by Auburn freshman Demarcus Riddick that Ryan Williams isn’t a big-time player.
“I think that’s the best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen,” defensive lineman Tim Keenan III emphatically told reporters Tuesday. “I’m a big fan of Ryan Williams. The plays he makes. His impact, just his influence — Ryan Williams is probably the biggest star to me ever.”
Alabama safety Malachi Moore shared Keenan’s sentiment when asked about his young teammate's big play ability. Williams has lived up to the incredible hype he received ahead of his first season in Tuscaloosa. The freshman has 42 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the chance to add to his tally and make an impact in his first-ever Iron Bowl when Alabama takes on Auburn on Saturday.
While Williams is looking to prove the doubters wrong, a young pass catcher on the other side of the rivalry is looking to do the same and help Auburn play spoiler inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers have their own freshman phenom in Cam Coleman. The former five-star recruit has 30 catches for 520 yards and five touchdowns this season.
“He’s definitely a vertical threat,” Moore said of Coleman. “He’s a big-time, big-play type of guy and they look to him to get their offense going and get their momentum. So he’s definitely a key part of their offense.”
Coleman and Williams’ journeys to the college level are somewhat intertwined and defined by the rivalry they’re about to participate in. The in-state recruiting battles between Alabama and Auburn can be just as testy as the games on the field, and Coleman and Williams were at the forefront of that battle during the 2024 recruiting cycle.
Both players were five-star recruits in the Class of 2024 after Williams reclassified. Williams and Colemen were rated as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers and the No. 1 and No. 2 players from Alabama with Williams hailing from AHSAA 6A powerhouse Saraland High School and Coleman from Class 7A power Central-Phenix City. Both players were recruited by both Auburn and Alabama, with the Tigers attempting to poach Williams both before and after he de-committed from Alabama following Saban’s retirement. Auburn even had Williams on campus for a visit along with Coleman last December.
Kalen DeBoer’s retention of one of the state’s best players was his first major win on the recruiting trail. Alabama got Williams and Auburn got Coleman and both teams have reaped the benefits of their respective young stars. The Tide’s future at the wide receiver position lies with Williams, while Coleman is expected to be a big part of Auburn’s growth for the next few seasons.
Auburn’s strong form heading into the Iron Bowl is directly correlated to Coleman’s increased involvement in its offense. Auburn quarterback Payton Throne has hit a purple patch of form, throwing for 823 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception over the last three games. Much of that output has been connecting with Coleman, who’s racked up over 100 receiving yards in each of Auburn’s last two games, including 128 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ upset win over Texas A&M.
“You look at young players that are making good plays and bringing good juice and energy, you’re seeing that from him on tape,” Alabama defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist said. “He’s got [a] natural skillset, natural ability. I think they’ve done a really good job of developing him throughout the season. His play’s been consistent and steady. I think he’s a confident young player that believes in his ability, believes in himself, and I think they have a lot of trust in him and what they’re asking him to do because they’re giving him a lot of opportunities to make plays. So he’s been a really good complimentary piece for them and he’s been a good playmaker for them and we know we gotta do a great job against them.”
With the Tigers hitting their stride and Alabama reeling off a loss to Oklahoma, the Tide’s defense will have to flush its last performance to lock in on Coleman and the rest of Auburn’s playmakers. Offensively, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe will look to put a frustrating performance behind him and unleash Williams to try and extend Alabama’s winning streak over Auburn to five games.
Saturday’s game will feature some of the best young receivers in college football and two of the best players from the state of Alabama in recent memory. It’s a fitting narrative for one of college football’s best rivalries, and the outcome of the Iron Bowl could ultimately be decided by which team puts their star freshman in the best position to be the hero.