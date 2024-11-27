How a pair of true freshman receivers could define this year’s Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama players were quick to shut down the notion presented by Auburn freshman Demarcus Riddick that Ryan Williams isn’t a big-time player.

“I think that’s the best 17-year-old I’ve ever seen,” defensive lineman Tim Keenan III emphatically told reporters Tuesday. “I’m a big fan of Ryan Williams. The plays he makes. His impact, just his influence — Ryan Williams is probably the biggest star to me ever.”

Alabama safety Malachi Moore shared Keenan’s sentiment when asked about his young teammate's big play ability. Williams has lived up to the incredible hype he received ahead of his first season in Tuscaloosa. The freshman has 42 catches for 804 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the chance to add to his tally and make an impact in his first-ever Iron Bowl when Alabama takes on Auburn on Saturday.

While Williams is looking to prove the doubters wrong, a young pass catcher on the other side of the rivalry is looking to do the same and help Auburn play spoiler inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers have their own freshman phenom in Cam Coleman. The former five-star recruit has 30 catches for 520 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“He’s definitely a vertical threat,” Moore said of Coleman. “He’s a big-time, big-play type of guy and they look to him to get their offense going and get their momentum. So he’s definitely a key part of their offense.”

Coleman and Williams’ journeys to the college level are somewhat intertwined and defined by the rivalry they’re about to participate in. The in-state recruiting battles between Alabama and Auburn can be just as testy as the games on the field, and Coleman and Williams were at the forefront of that battle during the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Both players were five-star recruits in the Class of 2024 after Williams reclassified. Williams and Colemen were rated as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers and the No. 1 and No. 2 players from Alabama with Williams hailing from AHSAA 6A powerhouse Saraland High School and Coleman from Class 7A power Central-Phenix City. Both players were recruited by both Auburn and Alabama, with the Tigers attempting to poach Williams both before and after he de-committed from Alabama following Saban’s retirement. Auburn even had Williams on campus for a visit along with Coleman last December.