Can Alabama make the playoff? Here's what the CFP rankings taught us

Damaged but not destroyed. That’s how Alabama’s playoff hopes stand following its loss to Oklahoma over the weekend.

The Crimson Tide slid six spots to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Now Alabama (8-3, 4-3 in the SEC) will need a bit of help if it wants to punch its ticket to this year’s 12-team playoff. Still, with two weeks remaining until the committee makes its final selections, there’s enough time for chaos to crack the door open for the Tide.

Here’s what the latest rankings tell us about Alabama’s playoff hopes and what the Tide will need to root for moving forward.