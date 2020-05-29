ICYMI: What it means - Ian Jackson to Alabama

The latest on 2021 five-star OT Amarius Mims

The latest on 2021 five-star OT Amarius Mims

The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment. With four offensive linemen set to leave after the 2020 season, Alabama would love to get five or six players this class. It's a need that is especially urgent considering the Crimson Tide only signed three last time around. Mims grew up rooting for Alabama, so it's no surprise the Crimson Tide is in his top 10. He plans to make a decision on Oct. 14. Continue reading

Jeremy Pruitt shares funny recruiting blunder from early years at Alabama

Jeremy Pruitt, left, and AJ McCarron, right. Photos | Getty Images.

During Thursday night’s virtual L’Arche Football Preview, Pruitt shared a funny story from his time under Nick Saban at Alabama. The year was 2008, and Pruitt was serving as the Crimson Tide's director of player development. Following a few departures on staff, Saban sent him to South Alabama to monitor a handful of top prospects including linebacker Nico Johnson, running back Trent Richardson, quarterback AJ McCarron and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker. Continue reading

Pipelines: Alabama gaining ground in Georgia

Former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Xavier McKinney could be the first of many stars leaving Georgia for Tuscaloosa (Graphic by Kyle Henderson).

Alabama hasn't dominated the state of Georgia in the last six years, but there's reason to believe the Crimson Tide is gaining serious momentum in the Peach State. This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015. Once you get past the big three, the state of Georgia is by far the biggest game in town when it comes to producing NFL talent. For the first time in our series Alabama's group of top five prospects seems a bit disappointing. Continue reading

