Bone: Who's Next to commit to the Alabama Crimson Tide?
Alabama added commitment No. 6 to its 2021 recruiting class on Thursday. Who will become commitment No. 7?
The NCAA announced this past Wednesday May 26 the extension of the recruiting dead period until July 31. Will this mean more players pushing ahead with decisions? We’ve seen several recruits trim down their list of favorites this week. Will some decide to push away from rushing into a decision?
In today's premium feature, we take a look at key targets that could be next to commit to Alabama.
The University of Alabama is still in the mix for 2021 five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims. Today on BamaInsider.com, Andrew Bone provides the latest on his recruitment.
With four offensive linemen set to leave after the 2020 season, Alabama would love to get five or six players this class. It's a need that is especially urgent considering the Crimson Tide only signed three last time around. Mims grew up rooting for Alabama, so it's no surprise the Crimson Tide is in his top 10. He plans to make a decision on Oct. 14.
Jeremy Pruitt shares funny recruiting blunder from early years at Alabama
During Thursday night’s virtual L’Arche Football Preview, Pruitt shared a funny story from his time under Nick Saban at Alabama. The year was 2008, and Pruitt was serving as the Crimson Tide's director of player development. Following a few departures on staff, Saban sent him to South Alabama to monitor a handful of top prospects including linebacker Nico Johnson, running back Trent Richardson, quarterback AJ McCarron and offensive tackle D.J. Fluker.
Pipelines: Alabama gaining ground in Georgia
Alabama hasn't dominated the state of Georgia in the last six years, but there's reason to believe the Crimson Tide is gaining serious momentum in the Peach State.
This week BamaInsider is examining Alabama's recruiting success in some of the most important states in the country by reviewing which programs excel at signing the top-five prospects year-after-year in each state since 2015.
Once you get past the big three, the state of Georgia is by far the biggest game in town when it comes to producing NFL talent. For the first time in our series Alabama's group of top five prospects seems a bit disappointing.
