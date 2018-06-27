From Andrew Bone

* I spoke in-depth with Trey Sanders about Alabama. You could tell Alabama still holds a pretty special place in his heart. He grew up an Alabama fan. He committed to the Crimson Tide when he was a sophomore.

He never really thought he was going to re-open his recruitment. He became one of the most sought-after players in the country. He decided to re-open his recruitment. Sanders was in Tuscaloosa earlier this month. He will return for an official visit and plans on attending a few games. It seemed to me that its a close race between Alabama and Florida.

His brother, Umstead Sanders, walking-on at UF definitely helps the Gators, but at the same time he is going to watch Dan Mullen’s offense this fall to get an idea of how much the running back is used in the offense, how many guys rotate in, etc.. Alabama is definitely still in major contention.

* I kind of get why Alabama isn’t rushing to take any additional receivers. The plan is to take three. I feel very good saying John Metchie is one. Who are the next two? Jameson Williams remains a legit possibility for Alabama.

Why? Because Alabama is in his top two/three and he has yet to take his official visit. He has already taken his official to Ohio State. The Buckeyes have the lead, but it doesn’t seem like it’s by much. Williams offered some glowing remarks about his trip to Alabama. Sure, Williams can easily end up at Ohio State. Alabama is fighting for him though. He is definitely receiving a strong push from the Crimson Tide.

