Jameson Williams hasn’t had much time to rest lately. The four-star receiver took an unofficial visit to Alabama last week, spending Tuesday through Thursday in Tuscaloosa. He arrived back home in St Louis just in time to pack another bag and make an official visit to Ohio State over the weekend.



This week, Williams finds himself in Atlanta as he will be one of several highly-touted recruits participating in the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on Thursday inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It feels great,” Williams said. “It’s a great opportunity to do what I do best, play football, make plays, so it’s a great opportunity for me and some other guys, too.”

Rated as the No. 200 player overall in the 2019 class, Williams has generated plenty of interest from top schools across the nation. Currently, the two he visited last week are standing out the most.