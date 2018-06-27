While Sanders did de-commit from the Crimson Tide early this year, he is still very high on Alabama.

Every reporter chased down the nation's number one running back Trey Sanders on Wednesday during the Rivals 5-star challenge media day session. Sanders, who was once committed to Alabama, is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound 5-star out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.





“Alabama has always been talking to me, that is why I first committed,” said Sanders. “Nick Saban, just trust the process, I believe in that, I believe in everything that Nick Saban says. Every time I go to Alabama I get the same feeling again, there is just something special about Alabama.”

Recruiting Sanders is Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley.

“I am speaking with Coach Mike Locksley the offensive coordinator and that is my boy," Sanders said. "I talk to Locks about every day. He tells me, he’s the offensive coordinator and he knows how to get him the ball and I believe he would know how to do that. Of course, Alabama just won a national championship, so I know they know what they are doing.”

Florida remains one of Sanders’ top schools as his brother Umstead Sanders recently joined the Gators in March of 2018. Umstead is a 2018 commitment to Florida from Hinds Community College.

“Me and my brother have always talked about playing together, but at the end of the end of the day, if Florida is not the best for me, I’d likely not go there, " he said. "However, right now Florida is one of my top schools as I’ve always wanted to play with my brother, so I am still thinking heavy about that.”