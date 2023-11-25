The Iron Bowl has seen many miraculous plays throughout its history, but the "Grave Digger" is certainly among the best.

Down 24-20 with 43 seconds remaining, Alabama had its back against the wall in Auburn. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Tigers' 31-yard line, the Crimson Tide was left with one final play to complete a miraculous victory.

The play Alabama dialed up, Isaiah Bond says it's called "Grave Digger."

As quarterback Jalen Milroe dropped back with plenty of time to throw, Bond ran a deep route to the corner of the end zone. From there, Milroe hurled him the ball, firing it into a tight window to allow the receiver to catch it and get a foot down for the score.

Bond's catch gave Alabama the lead with 32 seconds remaining. From there, the Crimson Tide held on for a 27-24 victory, keeping its playoff hopes alive.

“Truth be told, before [Milroe] threw the ball, I said a prayer,” cornerback Terrion Arnold said after the game. “So I’m sitting over here like, ‘you know we went to church before the game, so God give us a blessing.”

While a big play in a situation like that seems almost fictional, it was actually pretty familiar to the offense.

“We actually practiced that play every Friday when we do walk-throughs and special situations,” head coach Nick Saban said. “It was a great catch, a great throw, but that is a play that we actually work on. I must admit that I think you have to be a little lucky for it to work, but I’ll take it.”

Obviously, no practice situation comes close to simulating the Iron Bowl, especially in terms of physicality.

“Oftentimes, when we go to practice, you got to think like we don't want to get guys hurt,” Arnold said. “So we don’t ever really try to make a play on the ball, we let them catch it and that came to fruition.”

Bond’s acrobatic touchdown grab was one of five receptions in the game as he totaled 75 yards as well.

Milroe once again put his name forward as a potential Heisman candidate after completing such a crucial play. The redshirt sophomore finished his night going 16-for-24 through the air with 259 yards and two touchdown tosses.

After an absolute thriller in Jordan-Hare Stadium, the No. 8 Crimson Tide will set its sights to the postseason as Nick Saban’s squad faces off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on December 2 in Atlanta at 3 p.m. CT.