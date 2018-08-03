Here are a couple of notes I picked up heading into the beginning of fall camp:

— Alabama is coming off an extremely impressive showing during summer workouts. According to a source close to the program, Nick Saban was blown away by the players and even gave upperclassmen an extra weekend off before camp started. That’s not a usual occurrence.

— Five-star freshman Eyabi Anoma was one of the biggest stars of summer workouts. The Jack linebacker has put on some weight this summer and is now north of 250 pounds. Don't be surprised if he's a big weapon on defense by the end of the season. Here’s what fellow linebacker Anfernee Jennings had to say about him during SEC Meetings.

“Eyabi, he’s a great player. We haven’t really got in pads yet, but so far, he’s doing a great job in the conditioning program, working out, learning the playbook. Just trying to learn the game from the older guys and learn as much as he can, so I’m looking forward to seeing him.”

Continue reading here