Another Crimson Tide player has been chosen in the 2024 NFL draft. Running back Jase McClellan became Alabama's eighth player to be drafted after the TEAM selected the Aledo, Texas native with the No. 186 pick.

McClellan follows J.C. Latham (No. 7 overall, Tennessee Titans), Dallas Turner (No. 17 overall, Minnesota Vikings), Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall, Detroit Lions), Kool-Aid McKinstry (No. 41 overall, New Orleans Saints), Chris Braswell (No. 57 overall, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jermaine Burton (No. 80 overall, Cincinnati Bengals) and Justin Eboigbe (No. 105 overall, Los Angeles Chargers) as Alabama’s selections so far.

McClellan carved out a substantial role in 2022, running alongside former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs. It was in 2023 when McClellan earned the starting spot at the running back position, amassing a solid 888 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 222 carries. His senior season was marked by 49 forced missed tackles, a feat that placed him among the top 40 in the nation, according to Pro Football Focus.

McClellan’s career-best game came on the biggest of stages—against Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl. Against the Wolverines, McClellan recorded 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 14 carries, which is especially impressive considering that Michigan ranked 6th in overall run defense in 2023.

“He runs with excellent pad level and loose hips, creating impressive contact balance to extend runs through contact,” said NFL analyst Lance Zurlien in his scouting report of McClellan. “The numbers don't shine in the passing game, but he's very capable of handling all aspects of third-down football. He's an instinctive runner with three-down talent who could end up outplaying his draft slotting on the right team.”

McClellan signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 65 overall player and No. 6 running back in the 2020 class. He now joins his former teammates, Gibbs and Brian Robinson, along with Derrick Henry, Najee Harris and Josh Jacobs, who are the six active running backs from Alabama in the NFL.