Marcus Banks

SAN ANTONIO -- Alabama added one of the final pieces to its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon as Rivals250 defensive back Marcus Banks made his commitment to the Crimson Tide during the annual All-American Bowl on NBC. Banks chose Alabama over Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State, ending a recruitment that saw plenty of twists and turns, including a longtime commitment to LSU.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR ALABAMA

Banks has been a key target for Alabama since the early fall and the Tide's heavy push was a main reason for his decommitment from LSU back in October. One of the biggest reasons is his length and playmaking ability, a trademark for Alabama defensive backs over the years. Banks fits the mold and fills a position of need for the school, filling its last open defensive back slot in the class. From a perception standpoint, Alabama is once again on the national stage landing commitments and in the process beat out several SEC foes to land Banks, including Texas A&M and Florida. The Tide's efforts in Texas continue to yield fruit, with Banks the latest from the Lone Star State to spurn the in-state schools to head to Tuscaloosa.

