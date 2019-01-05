All-American Bowl: Rivals250 DB Marcus Banks picks Alabama
SAN ANTONIO -- Alabama added one of the final pieces to its 2019 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon as Rivals250 defensive back Marcus Banks made his commitment to the Crimson Tide during the annual All-American Bowl on NBC. Banks chose Alabama over Texas A&M, Florida and Florida State, ending a recruitment that saw plenty of twists and turns, including a longtime commitment to LSU.
WHY IT'S BIG FOR ALABAMA
Banks has been a key target for Alabama since the early fall and the Tide's heavy push was a main reason for his decommitment from LSU back in October. One of the biggest reasons is his length and playmaking ability, a trademark for Alabama defensive backs over the years. Banks fits the mold and fills a position of need for the school, filling its last open defensive back slot in the class. From a perception standpoint, Alabama is once again on the national stage landing commitments and in the process beat out several SEC foes to land Banks, including Texas A&M and Florida. The Tide's efforts in Texas continue to yield fruit, with Banks the latest from the Lone Star State to spurn the in-state schools to head to Tuscaloosa.
WHY IT HURTS FOR TEXAS A&M, FLORIDA STATE AND FLORIDA
Banks spent most of November and December looking like he would stay close to home and play for Texas A&M and has been very complimentary of Jimbo Fisher and his staff in College Station. Unfortunately for Aggies fans, the praise for Banks is all the school will end up with after missing out on his commitment. The program is still in need of defensive talent and Banks would have had a chance to step in and make an impact right away. As for the Florida schools, Banks had strong ties to Florida State but the Seminoles were late to the party and ultimately that's probably what cost them in this recruitment. Florida made a valiant effort, and Banks was a fan of the school's DBU moniker, but the Gators didn't really factor into his recruitment down the stretch.