Christian Leary is headed back home. The Orlando, Fla., native announced his commitment to Central Florida Tuesday night, becoming the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new destination. The sophomore receiver has two years of eligibility remaining.

Leary has played in 18 games over two seasons with Alabama, recording three receptions for 10 yards and a touchdown while adding 22 yards on three carries. Through 10 games this season, he has one catch for 6 yards. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound playmaker joined Alabama as the No. 58 overall player and the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 class.

Leary is the fourth Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new school, joining offensive lineman Tanner Bowles (Kentucky), wide receiver Traeshon Holden (Oregon) and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham (Syracuse). Along with Leary and Holden, the Crimson Tide is also set to lose two more receivers through the transfer portal in Aaron Anderson and JoJo Earle.