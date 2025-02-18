Tuesdays with Gorney: Ten programs that could sign the top 2026 class

With the 2026 class in full focus now, top lists and official visits are coming together. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at 10 teams that can win the 2026 team recruiting title.
ALABAMA
The Crimson Tide only have one commitment in the 2026 class with speedster defensive back Zyan Gibson already on board but they could load up with top-50 players if things go well in the coming months.
Five-stars Cederian Morgan, Anthony “Tank” Jones and Tristen Keys are all within range and then five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson could be a long shot but Alabama is involved.
Coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff are working on flipping Maryland edge rusher commit Zion Elee and are also involved with four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro although Georgia could be tough to beat. Now that Jackson, Ala., four-star Ezavier Crowell isn’t planning to visit Texas, the Crimson Tide look very strong to land the No. 1 running back right now.
AUBURN
Auburn already has a top-10 class with six commitments – five of them being four-stars – and the Tigers could absolutely load up if things fall their way. Auburn needs to show more improvement on the field after another losing season although there is a ton of talent now on the roster.
The Tigers lead for in-state five-star receiver Cederian Morgan and they’re right in the thick of it for five-stars Anthony “Tank” Jones, Jireh Edwards and others. Auburn is also not giving up on five-star receiver Tristen Keys and is making a big play for Maryland commit Zion Elee.
Tyler Atkinson, Kaiden Prothro and Ezavier Crowell all have the Tigers right near the top, too.
GEORGIA
Only one of Georgia’s first five commitments is from the state as the Bulldogs have also gone to Florida, California, Kansas and Michigan. Coach Kirby Smart and his staff have proven they can go anywhere for anybody.
If Georgia strikes gold in this class, the Bulldogs could shoot right to No. 1 as it’s heavily involved with multiple five-stars including offensive linemen Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho, quarterback Jared Curtis and running back Derrek Cooper (as both have already been committed to the Dawgs). UGA also is the leader for five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson.
There are also some very strong four-star targets in tight ends Mark Bowman and Kaiden Prothro, running back Savion Hiter and many others.
LSU
In the 2025 class, LSU lost a lot of key pieces down the stretch especially five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood so the Tigers know better than anybody that closing is the most important part of the process. So far, LSU is off to a great start with six commitments including five four-stars led by offensive lineman Richard Anderson and defensive back Aiden Hall, both one knock away from five-star status.
LSU leads for five-star safety Blaine Bradford from Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic and the Tigers are more than in the market for five-star receivers Tristen Keys and Ethan “Boobie” Feaster. High four-star lineman Lamar Brown is from Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab, basically a feeder system to LSU, but Texas A&M is battling very hard for him, too.
OHIO STATE
Coming off a national championship, Ohio State has only four commitments in the 2026 class so far led by five-star receiver Chris Henry Jr., as Oregon works hard to flip him. Things could pick up in a major way as numerous five-stars are on the Buckeyes’ radar.
Five-star quarterbacks Jared Curtis and Ryder Lyons are very much on the radar with Curtis being more likely to end up in Columbus. Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill seems close to an Ohio State lock along with defensive end Aiden Harris, who could end up as a five-star, offensive lineman Felix Ojo, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Deuce Geralds, five-star safety Jireh Edwards and so many other top targets on the board.
OREGON
There is almost no scenario where Oregon won’t have one of the best classes in the country as the Ducks already have 10 commitments, all either five- or four-stars, and the early No. 1 2026 class. Five-star tight end Kendre Harrison along with high four-stars quarterback Jonas Williams (as USC works to flip him) and running back Tradarian Ball lead the way.
Oregon also has so many elite targets to fill out this class. Five-star offensive tackles Jackson Cantwell and Immanuel Iheanacho are very high on the Ducks. If Williams flips, then five-star quarterbacks Ryder Lyons and Jared Curtis are very much in the picture. Five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star safety Blaine Bradford, Maryland commit Zion Elee and five-star Ohio State receiver commit Chris Henry, Jr., are all involved as well.
PENN STATE
While there aren’t a ton of top-50 targets for Penn State beyond five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, who might have had his best visit to Happy Valley during the season, along with Maryland commit Zion Elee and four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray, the Nittany Lions are still in a great spot for a top-10 class.
Penn State could be really close on pledges for four-star safeties Joey O’Brien and Kaden Gebhardt and the Nittany Lions already have a very strong class with nine commitments. High four-star offensive lineman Kevin Brown could end up as a five-star prospect but they do have to shore up the pledge of four-star running back Messiah Mickens, who has Notre Dame and North Carolina among others pursuing him.
TEXAS
Texas only has three commitments but they’re all big in four-stars quarterback Dia Bell, receiver Chris Stewart and offensive lineman Maximus Wright. The Longhorns could be in for a huge recruiting haul especially on the offensive side of the ball among top-50 prospects nationally.
Five-star wide receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster has Texas at the top of his group and the Longhorns could load up massively with pass-catchers as Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Jalen Lott, Jordan Clay and Mark Bowman all have Texas among their top two. Four-star running back KJ Edwards has the Longhorns on top while offensive linemen Felix Ojo and John Turntine also have Texas on top.
TEXAS A&M
Texas A&M has the second-best class in 2026 right now with nine commitments and only one of them is from Texas. Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County teammates Aaron Gregory and Jordan Carter lead the way but the Aggies have also hit California hard with three commitments from there already.
Many more elite players could be headed to College Station. The Aggies are heavily involved with five-star receivers Ethan “Boobie” Feaster and Tristen Keys but probably trail for both right now. Four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star offensive lineman Lamar Brown and five-star safeties Blaine Bradford and Jireh Edwards are others to watch.
Texas A&M could have the edge for five-star Brandon Arrington although USC, Oregon and others are right there as well.
USC
Even after a disappointing season, USC is recruiting well and not only hanging onto long-time commitments such as cornerback Brandon Lockhart but adding new ones. The Trojans have the third-best class nationally with nine pledges, six of them from California.
More could be added soon although there is going to be some major battles along the way. The Trojans still lead for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons even though his list is expanding and Michigan is becoming a serious contender.
USC has been the dream school for five-star athlete Brandon Arrington from the San Diego area. Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is a long shot but the Akron (Ohio) Hoban standout loved his trip to Los Angeles.