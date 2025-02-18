Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi questionable for Missouri game

Alabama may be without starting center Clifford Omoruyi for its matchup against Missouri on Wednesday. The fifth-year center was listed as questionable Tuesday according to the SEC availability report.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats did not provide an update on Omoruyi's status when speaking to reporters Tuesday. Omoruyi started and played 25 minutes in the Tide's last matchup against Auburn. He finished with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Omoruyi has started all 25 games for Alabama this season. He is averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Omoruyi arrived this offseason in the transfer portal after spending his first four college seasons at Rutgers.

Oats did provide an update on freshman forward Derrion Reid, who was listed as doubtful on Tuesday night's report. Oats told reporters that Reid was set to have a third MRI on Tuesday for a lower-body injury.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

Alabama will face Missouri at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.