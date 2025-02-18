Derrion Reid doubtful for Alabama basketball's game at Missouri

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A game after returning from injury, Alabama basketball Derrion Reid’s availability is once again in question. Following the Crimson Tide’s practice on Tuesday, head coach Nate Oats revealed that the freshman forward will likely be listed as doubtful for No. 4 Alabama’s game at No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday.

“So Derrion had the hamstring deal, and it’s one of those things where you don’t want to bring him back too early,” Oats said. “We thought we rested him long enough, but it kind of flared up again after (Auburn). He played limited minutes against Auburn, but he’s been out of practice. We’re checking, he’s getting a second MRI, actually the third one in the last few weeks.

"I think he’ll be listed as doubtful (against Missouri) based on not practicing yesterday and today. Hopefully, the MRI shows up clean, maybe all the swelling or the inflammation, whatever it is, hopefully,y he can go.”

Reid has been dealing with a hamstring injury since the beginning of the year. He missed four games last month before returning to face Mississippi State and Georgia. From there, he re-aggravated the injury causing him to miss two more games before returning over the weekend against Auburn.

Reid played in just five minutes against Auburn, recording 4 points while making all four of his free-throw attempts. The former McDonald’s All-American is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 over 18 appearances this season.

“Derrion’s one of our best positional size, athletic defenders. And he’s done very good jobs on different guys when he’s been healthy,” Oats said. “It would be great to have him. … It’s hard not getting the reps, and he’s missed maybe 35, 36 percent of our practice reps this year.

“I think he’s going to be a pro. He came in as a McDonald’s All-American, he’s got all the intangibles as far as tough, great attitude, high IQ, he’s athletic. A lot of the stuff the pros are looking for. We really don’t want to hurt his long-term career by rushing something to win a game or two. We’re trying to do what’s right by him.”

Even if Reid is cleared to play against Missouri, Oats said its unlikely the freshman will get much action due to limited practice reps.

Alabama (20-4, 10-2) and Missouri (19-6, 8-4) are set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. The game will be televised on SEC Network.