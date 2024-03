For the first time ever Alabama football will have a player wearing the number zero.

Linebacker Deontae Lawson was one of several Alabama players to receive a new number this season as the team updated its online roster ahead of Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm. Four returning players changed their numbers from a season ago. 26 incoming freshmen and newcomers also received their numbers.

Five-star freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams will be on campus in the summer and has not yet received a number. Williams wore No. 1 for Saraland High School for the past three seasons but announced on social media that he will be wearing No. 2 at Alabama. Both numbers are currently available to him.

Here's a look at the newcomers and players who will wear new numbers this season.