TideIllustrated

With Alabama's offseason in full swing, Tide Illustrated's transfer portal tracker will have the latest updates on Crimson Tide players in the portal.

WR Malik Benson enters the transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Alabama junior wide receiver Malik Benson entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Benson transferred to Alabama from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and was the No. 1 rated junior college recruit in the Class of 2023. He caught 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide this season. His lone score came in Alabama’s blowout win over Chattanooga. Benson will have one year of eligibility at his new school.

DB Kristian Story enters transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Kristian Story will be returning for his final year of eligibility next season, but it will not be with Alabama. The senior safety entered his name in the transfer portal Wednesday, joining a long list of Crimson Tide departures on the day. Story started two games over 13 appearances this past season, recording 15 stops, an interception and a pair of pass breakups. He was viewed as someone who could compete for a starting role in Alabama’s secondary next season given the Tide’s long list of expected departures in the secondary. Alabama is losing starting safety Jaylen Key as the graduate is out of eligibility. Starting cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold are both projected to be first-round picks in this year’s NFL draft, while starting STAR Malachi Moore is still undecided whether or not he will return to the team for a final year.

DB Earl Little II enters transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Earl Little II joined Alabama’s long list of postseason departures Wednesday by entering his name in the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman defensive back will have three years of eligibility at his next school. Little recorded a pair of tackles over eight appearances this season. He worked primarily in the slot during his time on defense while also serving on both punt teams and the kickoff coverage unit on special teams. Little joined Alabama as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 83 overall player in the 2022 class. He is the son of former NFL player Earl Little Sr.

DL Monkell Goodwine enters transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Monkell Goodwine entered the transfer portal Jan. 3. He made two appearances against Middle Tennessee and Mississippi State in 2023. Goodwine played in one game in 2022 and had a pair of appearances in 2021. He was a former Rivals100 player in the Class of 2021.

Freshman QB Eli Holstein enters transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Eli Holstein is leaving Alabama after just one season. The freshman quarterback joined the Crimson Tide’s mass exodus of players Wednesday as he entered his name in the transfer portal. Holstein did not see the field during his lone season at Alabama. The Zachary, Louisiana native signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 9 quarterback and No. 147 overall player in last year’s recruiting class. Holstein’s departure comes after multiple reports that Alabama's No. 2 quarterback, Ty Simpson, will be returning next season. Simpson played in six games this season, completing 11 of 20 passes for 179 yards. Alabama’s quarterback room next season is set to include starter Jalen Milroe, Simpson, redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan and true freshman Julian Sayin.

OL Terrence Ferguson to enter portal (Jan. 3)

Alabama offensive lineman became the eighth Alabama player to enter the transfer portal when he put his name in the database on Wednesday, Jan. 3. Ferguson started one game this season, replacing injured Tyler Booker at left guard against South Florida. He made five appearances this season, registering an 80.3 pass-blocking grade and a 57.7 run-blocking mark, according to Pro Football Focus. Ferguson has two years of eligibility remaining. He was a Rivals100 recruit in the Class of 2021.

C Seth McLaughlin to enter portal (Jan. 3)

Following a frustrating senior season, Seth McLaughlin has decided to move on from Alabama. The starting center submitted the paperwork to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school. McLaughlin met with Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday to deliver the news to him in person. According to sources close to the starting center, NIL money did not play a factor in his decision to depart the Crimson Tide. Instead, McLaughlin is considering finding a new fit or even entering the NFL draft where he is expected to be either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. McLaughlin logged 25 starts at center over his four years at Alabama, including all 14 of the Crimson Tide’s games this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he registered a 62.7 run-blocking grade and a 78.1 pass-blocking mark. McLaughlin graduated from Alabama magna cum laude with a 4.0 grade point average in finance. He earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team honors.

TE Miles Kitselman enters the transfer portal (Jan. 3)

Alabama junior tight end Miles Kitselman announced on Jan. 3 that he is entering the transfer portal. Kitselman appeared in 13 games and did not register a catch for Alabama this season. He had two catches for 18 yards for the Crimson Tide in 2022 after transfering from Hutchinson Community College. Kitselman has one year of eligibility remaining.

WR Shazz Preston enters transfer portal (Jan. 2)

Redshirt freshman receiver Shazz Preston entered the portal Jan. 2. He is the first Crimson Tide player to enter the transfer portal since Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. Preston appeared in 10 games for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons, failing to record any stats. He was listed as Alabama’s third-string option at the Z receiver position in the team’s depth chart to begin the season. Preston signed with Alabama as the No. 45 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver in the 2022 class. The Saint James, Louisiana native will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next school.

DL Anquin Barnes enters transfer portal (Dec. 11)

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Anquin Barnes became the fifth Crimson Tide player to announce his departure from the program, entering the portal Dec. 11. He will have two years of eligibility at his new school. Barnes played in two games for Alabama this season, making his career debut during the season opener against Middle Tennessee State before appearing against Chattanooga. He did not record any stats. The Montgomery, Alabama native signed with the Crimson Tide as a three-star defensive tackle in the 2021 class.

WR Ja’Corey Brooks enters transfer portal (Dec. 7)

Alabama wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks entered the transfer portal Dec. 7. The junior wideout has one year of eligibility remaining. Brooks was one of Alabama’s biggest offensive weapons last year, recording 39 receptions for 674 yards and a team-high 8 receiving touchdowns. He lost his starting role and has dealt with a shoulder injury this season, limiting him to 3 catches for 30 yards over nine appearances. Brooks signed with Alabama as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 37 overall player in the 2021 class. He is best remembered for his game-tying touchdown catch in the final minute of the 2021 Iron Bowl during his freshman season.

DL Isaiah Hastings enters transfer portal (Dec. 7)

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings entered the transfer portal Dec.7. Hastings, a redshirt freshman, will have three years of eligibility left at his new school. Hastings did not feature for Alabama this season after playing just four snaps during his redshirt season last year. The Toronto native signed with the Crimson Tide as the No. 248 overall player in the 2022 class.

WR Thaiu Jones-Bell enters transfer portal (Dec. 4)

After medically redshirting this season, Alabama wide receiver Thaiu Jones-Bell entered his name in the transfer portal Dec. 4. Jones-Bell was removed from Alabama’s roster in preseason camp, as head coach Nick Saban revealed the receiver was dealing with “some medical issues.” Over three seasons with the Crimson Tide Jones-Bell recorded four catches for 19 yards. The Hallandale, Florida native joined Alabama as the No. 58 wide receiver in the 2020 class. He is the 13th member of that signing class to transfer from Alabama.

QB Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal (Dec. 4)