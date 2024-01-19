Kalen DeBoer is set to see one of his biggest transfer departures yet. According to a report from ESPN, Alabama is set to lose five-star freshman quarterback Julian Sayin to the transfer portal.

Sayin recently signed with Alabama as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 quarterback in the nation. His expected transfer comes a day after Alabama added Washington transfer quarterback Austin Mack from the portal.

During his senior season at Carlsbad High School in California, Sayin completed 74.5% of his passes for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception. He also added 186 yards and four more scores on the ground, leading his team to a 10-1 record and its fifth straight Avocado League title. Over his high school career. Sayin threw for 7,824 yards, 85 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“Julian is an outstanding player,” former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said last month. “The ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s had a great high school career, and he’s been one of the best players, most productive players in the country on a very consistent basis. We like him a lot.

“I tell all players, ‘You’ve really got to focus on your development. That’s the most important thing. What are you going to become?’ And I think he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

Alabama returns three quarterbacks, including last season’s starter, redshirt junior Jalen Milroe, as well as backups in redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshman Dylan Lonergan. Mack, a redshirt freshman who did not see the field during his first season at Washington, rounds out the unit.