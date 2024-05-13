Alabama transfer portal spotlight: LT Overton
Barring a late surprise, Alabama is done dealing in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide reeled in six commitments during the spring window, bringing its offseason total to 14 transfer additions.
Three of those were brought in by Nick Saban in December, while first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer oversaw the other 11 additions. Of that group, four players were part of DeBoer's runner-up team at Washington last season.
Over the next two weeks, Tide Illustrated will be examining each of Alabama’s transfer arrivals and what they will bring to the team this fall.
Today we begin our series with the Tide’s first transfer addition of the offseason, former Texas A&M edge rusher LT Overton.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news