Barring a late surprise, Alabama is done dealing in the transfer portal. The Crimson Tide reeled in six commitments during the spring window, bringing its offseason total to 14 transfer additions.

Three of those were brought in by Nick Saban in December, while first-year head coach Kalen DeBoer oversaw the other 11 additions. Of that group, four players were part of DeBoer's runner-up team at Washington last season.

Over the next two weeks, Tide Illustrated will be examining each of Alabama’s transfer arrivals and what they will bring to the team this fall.

Today we begin our series with the Tide’s first transfer addition of the offseason, former Texas A&M edge rusher LT Overton.