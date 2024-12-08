No. 11 Alabama to face Michigan in ReliaQuest Bowl

After missing out on the College Football Playoff, No. 11 Alabama will get a rematch against the team that ended its title hopes last season. The Crimson Tide has been selected to play in the Reliaquest Bowl where it will face Michigan on Dec. 31 in Tampa, Fla, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.





Alabama (9-3) missed out on the playoff for just the third time since it was established in 2014. Meanwhile, defending national champion Michigan (7-5) salvaged a disappointing season by upsetting rival Ohio State last month.





The Crimson Tide holds a 3-3 all-time record against the Wolverines. Michigan knocked Alabama in the semifinals of last year’s College Football Playoff, recording a 27-20 overtime win in the Rose Bowl.