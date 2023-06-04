Days after Montana Fouts’ last game in a Crimson Tide uniform, Alabama has landed her replacement out of the transfer portal. The Tide received a commitment from Central Arkansas pitcher Kayla Beaver on Sunday, giving head coach Patrick Murphy the ace he needs for “Team 28” next year.

Beaver is coming off a redshirt junior season in which she was one of two non-Power 5 players to be named a top-25 finalist for 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. The Jackson, Tennessee native finished the year with a 25-7 record to go with a 1.15 earned run average. She also struck out 194 batters over 201⅔ innings. Over four seasons at UCA, she is 74-22 with a 1.52 ERA and 514 strikeouts over 602 innings.

While Alabama loses a four-time NFCA All-American in Fouts, it returns its other three pitchers from this past season in Jaala Torrence, Alex Salter and Lauren Esman. Torrence was 9-3 with a 2.08 ERA over 94⅓ innings last season, while Salter went 7-4 with a 3.11 ERA over 74⅓ innings. Esman, a Michigan transfer, pitched in 58 innings, going 4-4 with a 2.90 ERA.

Alabama might not be done in the transfer portal. Following Alabama's elimination from the Women's College World Series on Friday, Murphy said he expects multiple additions this offseason.

"We're going to add probably a couple here in a couple weeks because now it's off-season recruiting time in the portal," he said. "We'll probably have at least two more that will join us."