Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts: 'Pain is temporary'
OKLAHOMA CITY — Montana Fouts will worry about pain in the future. Right now, the Alabama softball ace is only focused on finishing out her Crimson Tide career on a high note.
Fout hyperextended her knee in the seventh inning of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Arkansas on May 11. After missing Alabama’s NCAA regional, she was able to return in time to help lead the Crimson Tide to a super regional victory over Northwestern last weekend. Ahead of Alabama’s Women’s College World Series opener against Tennessee, Fouts says she’ll be just fine when she steps into the circle.
“Honestly, God has blessed me with a lot less pain than you probably would think,” Fouts said Wednesday. “Pain is temporary. I'll feel that some other day.”
Fouts started Alabama’s Game 1 loss to Northwestern before earning a pair of wins in relief of Jaala Torrence to help the Crimson Tide punch its ticket to Oklahoma City. In total, the ace pitched 9⅔ innings against the Wildcats, giving up three earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.
"I feel like as soon as I stepped on campus with Team 27, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing this team to the World Series," Fouts said. "I wanted that for our freshmen, I wanted it for sophomores, juniors, they had never been, the rest of the seniors. That was my focus all year long."
Fouts (25-10) has been the driving force behind Alabama’s WCWS run. The three-time All-American boasts a 1.48 earned run average and leads the nation with 317 strikeouts over 223 innings pitched.
Torrence (9-2) has a 1.98 earned run average with 72 strikeouts over 92 innings. The junior started just six games during the regular season but caught fire during Alabama’s postseason run, earning all three wins during the regional.
“The final two weeks she was spectacular,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said of Torrence. “I think we all thought she had it in her. She needed to know it. I don't know if it was that first game that gave her the confidence, but she got better and better and better, and was spectacular for us. There's no way we'd be here without her.”
No. 5 seed Alabama will open WCWS play Thursday at 11 a.m. CT against No. 4 Tennessee. Murphy has not announced if he plans to start Fouts or Torrence for the matchup. Both Fouts and Torrence took part in bullpen sessions during Alabama’s practice Wednesday
“I think it’s a daily process,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said when asked about Fouts’ status. “Our training staff, the doctors, anyone that’s laid a hand on her has been incredible.”