OKLAHOMA CITY — Montana Fouts will worry about pain in the future. Right now, the Alabama softball ace is only focused on finishing out her Crimson Tide career on a high note.

Fout hyperextended her knee in the seventh inning of the SEC Tournament quarterfinals against Arkansas on May 11. After missing Alabama’s NCAA regional, she was able to return in time to help lead the Crimson Tide to a super regional victory over Northwestern last weekend. Ahead of Alabama’s Women’s College World Series opener against Tennessee, Fouts says she’ll be just fine when she steps into the circle.

“Honestly, God has blessed me with a lot less pain than you probably would think,” Fouts said Wednesday. “Pain is temporary. I'll feel that some other day.”

Fouts started Alabama’s Game 1 loss to Northwestern before earning a pair of wins in relief of Jaala Torrence to help the Crimson Tide punch its ticket to Oklahoma City. In total, the ace pitched 9⅔ innings against the Wildcats, giving up three earned runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts.

"I feel like as soon as I stepped on campus with Team 27, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing this team to the World Series," Fouts said. "I wanted that for our freshmen, I wanted it for sophomores, juniors, they had never been, the rest of the seniors. That was my focus all year long."