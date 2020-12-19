BamaInsider - Alabama sets records, survives thriller to beat Florida for SEC title

ATLANTA — Alabama has a new receiving leader, a new rushing leader and a new touchdowns leader. Perhaps in a few weeks, the Crimson Tide will have a new Heisman Trophy winner as well.

However, those individual accolades took a back seat Saturday night as No. 1 Alabama beat No. 7 Florida 52-46 to win the SEC Championship Game and lock up the top spot in the College Football Playoff.

The SEC title is Alabama’s 28th overall and seventh under Nick Saban. While the final College Football Football Playoff rankings won’t be revealed until 11 a.m. CT Sunday, Alabama (11-0) is all but guaranteed to get the No. 1 seed following No. 2 Notre Dame’s loss to No. 3 Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

Saturday’s SEC Championship Game saw Alabama set multiple school records as DeVonta Smith became the program’s all-time receiving leader and Najee Harris become the all-time leader in rushing yards, total touchdowns and rushing touchdowns.

As for the contest itself, what once appeared to be a blowout turned into a classic as Alabama almost let an 18-point halftime lead slip away.

Leading 45-31 midway through the fourth quarter the Tide appeared to be on the verge of putting the game away as Florida quarterback Kyle Trask fumbled the ball while diving toward the end zone on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Alabama recovered the fumble, but the play was unable to take over as cornerback Josh Jobe was ruled offside on the play. Gators running back Dameon Pierce ran in a touchdown on the next play to make it a one-possession game.

Just when things started getting a bit anxious for the limited Crimson Tide fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Alabama’s three Heisman Trophy contenders came to the rescue. Harris ripped off runs for 14 yards and 29 yards before Mac Jones found a streaking Smith for a 15-yard touchdown to put Alabama up 52-38 with 4:59 remaining.

Florida answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 22-yard touchdown from Trask to tight end Kyle Pitts. Trask ran in a two-point conversion to cut the score to 52-46 with 2:07 remaining. However, Florida failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.

An Alabama punt gave the Gators the ball at their own 12-yard line with 16 seconds left, but Tide linebacker Christian Harris clinched the victory by sacking Trask.

Harris earned MVP honors, finishing the game with five total touchdowns. The senior carried the ball 31 times for 178 yards and two scores while registering five receptions for 67 yards and three more scores through the air.

Jones completed 33 of 43 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns with an interception. Meanwhile, Smith tallied a school single-game record 15 receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Trask, who also entered the game as a Heisman contender, completed 26 of 40 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also added a score on the ground.

After scoring an SEC record 35 first-half points, Alabama’s offense fell flat in the third quarter, failing to score while allowing Florida to chip away at the lead. Down 35-17 at the break, the Gators cut the deficit to one possession as running back Nay’Quan Wright found the end zone on a 3-yard run to make it 35-31 with 18 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Alabama answered back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Harris as the senior back barely got the ball across the goal-line.

Florida fumbled on its ensuing possession as linebacker Will Anderson Jr. stripped Trask, allowing defensive tackle Tim Smith to recover at the Gators 10-yard line. Alabama was forced to settle for a field goal but still extended its lead to 45-31 with 9:53 remaining. However, the Gators never went away easy.

Led by Trask, the Gators were able to exploit an Alabama defense that came into the game allowing an SEC-best 16.8 points per game. Alabama held its previous six opponents to 17 points or fewer. Florida had that many by the second quarter as Trask ran in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:08 remaining in the half.

Alabama saw starting center Landon Dickerson carted off the field as he landed awkwardly during Harris’ touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The entire Alabama bench poured onto the field to show support for the redshirt senior offensive lineman.

Following the game, Saban said Dickerson suffered a "pretty serious" knee injury while stating the lineman is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday.