BamaInsider - Najee Harris breaks Alabama's all-time rushing record, touchdown marks

Alabama continued to rewrite its record books Saturday as Najee Harris became the Crimson Tide’s all-time leading rushing. Earlier in the day, the senior back broke the school’s all-time total touchdowns record as well as its rushing touchdowns mark. Harris is joined in the history books by DeVonta Smith, who became Alabama’s all-time leading receiver earlier in the game.

Harris came into the game 130 yards shy of Derrick Henry’s school record of 3,591 rushing yards. A 2-yard run proved in the fourth quarter proved to be the record-breaker as Harris took a handoff from Mac Jones and bust up the middle to pick up a first down on third-and-1 from the Florida 3-yard line.

Harris came into the day tied with Henry and Mark Ingram with 42 career rushing touchdowns. The five-star back’s 8-yard score on Alabama’s opening drive gave him sole possession of the record while marking his nation’s best 23rd rushing score of the season. Harris then took down Alabama’s total touchdowns record when he hauled in a 7-yard score from Mac Jones in the second quarter.

“Blocking for Najee is a reward in and of itself,” Alabama center Landon Dickerson said last week. “I know a lot of times people think offensive-line play isn’t very rewarding, but for me, being able to see Mac (Jones) throw great passes or Najee make these amazing runs and the things he does, I think that’s the reward for me and the way I see it. Blocking for him is great and he makes us look great all the time. He finds holes and cuts and he isn’t afraid to put his head down and run downhill. He is an amazing player.”