- Najee Harris will surpass Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry’s career touchdown mark

Alabama running back Najee Harris has scored 22 rushing touchdowns this season and for his career, he has totaled 3,461-yards with 42 touchdowns. Harris stands in a three-way tie with Alabama’s all-time leaders for career rushing touchdowns between Mark Ingram (2008-10) and Derrick Henry (2013-15) at 42. Harris could also become Alabama’s all-time leading rusher surpassing Derrick Henry who rushed for 3,591-yards from 2013-15.

- DeVonta Smith will have some sort of Heisman moment

Smith has totaled 204 catches for 3,458-yards during the course of his career at Alabama. This season alone, he’s caught 83 receptions for 1,327-yards and has scored 17 touchdowns. Last weekend against Arkansas, Smith returned a punt 84-yards for a touchdown. Smith has had big moments before in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and we think he has some sort of Heisman moment or maybe two this evening.

- Mac Jones out duals Kyle Trask

Both quarterbacks have been the talk of college football throughout the season and now these two get to settle it on the field in a head to head matchup, Jones has been more efficient on the season with a 74.6% completion percentage and continues to avoid mistakes. Trask did not have his best showing last weekend as the Gators lost to LSU going 29 of 47 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The main reason we feel Jones out-duals Trask today will be because of Alabama’s pass rush.

- Alabama’s pass rush will continue to get to the quarterback

The Crimson Tide’s pass rush has been fantastic over the last two weeks. Against LSU, the Crimson Tide got the quarterback five times and last weekend against Arkansas, they sacked the quarterback a season-high eight times. Watch for Christian Barmore and William Anderson Jr. to lead the rush on Trask.

- Lots of points

Alabama has scored 35 or more points in 23 straight games which is a current running record in major college football history. Today’s over/under for Alabama vs. Florida from VegasInsider.com is 72, which means Vegas is expecting 10 touchdowns.

Game Details

Alabama vs. Florida

TV: CBS

Time: 7:00 p.m. CST

-14 Alabama