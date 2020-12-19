Alabama has a new all-time leading receiver. With his 24-yard catch in the first quarter against Florida on Saturday, DeVonta Smith passed Amari Cooper’s all-time record of 3,463 receiving yards.

Smith also holds the SEC’s record for receiving touchdowns with 38. Depending on how far Alabama advances in the postseason, the senior could also make a run at the conference’s all-time receiving record of 3,759 yards through the air held by former Vanderbilt wideout Jordan Matthews.

Smith came into the day with 201 receptions, 27 behind Cooper’s all-time record at Alabama. He is one of three Tide receivers with 200 or more career catches, joining Cooper (228) and Calvin Ridley (224).

“If you watch the games, I’d assume you could see that DeVonta is one of the best players in the country,” quarterback Mac Jones said last week. “He goes out there and makes plays and he does it because he trains very hard in practice, puts the extra work in, and he’s been doing that for four years here. And he’s been doing that for a long time before he got here. He makes players That’s the type of player he is. He’s a great player to have on our team.”